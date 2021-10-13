Queen Elizabeth II used a walking stick for the first time in 17 years during a public engagement with Anne, Princess Royal at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday.

The British monarch was pictured looking elegant in a patterned dress paired with a navy blue coat and a matching hat. Princess Anne looked regal in a purple ensemble. The mother-daughter duo attended a service of Thanksgiving to mark the centenary of the Royal British Legion (RBL).

They smiled as they greeted the waiting crowd upon their arrival. Queen Elizabeth II also appeared thrilled as she received a bouquet of flowers from a little girl after the service. She did not look like she was in any kind of pain.

However, royal fans cannot help but worry over her health especially since she walked with the assistance of a cane. She is 95 years old and they worry that her age may be catching up to her.

"I know she's 95, but it's a little sad to see #QueenElizabeth using a cane to walk," one tweeted. Another wrote, "I've noticed that in the latest appearances she looks thinner. All the stress surrounding her family and the loss of Philip seems to affect her deeply. I know it's probably because of her age but I hope she's well! She looks fab and regal even with a stick."

The Queen, accompanied by The Princess Royal, attended a special service at @WAbbey this morning to mark the centenary year of @PoppyLegion.



The Royal Family have supported the work of the Royal British Legion since it's creation in the aftermath of the First World War #RBL100

A source told Page Six that Queen Elizabeth II used a cane "for comfort." But did not disclose if she is having problems with her knee again or having any health concerns. Fans pointed out though that there may be something wrong with her ankle.

Meanwhile, other fans understood the need for Her Majesty to use the walking stick given her age. There were also those who praised her for being strong all these years.

"My grampa is 93 years old and he walks better with a stick walking, is something normal at their age," one fan tweeted and another commented, "I think that the Queen has done brilliant not having to use a stick till now." The last time Queen Elizabeth II reportedly used a cane was in 2003 following a knee operation.