United States President Joe Biden fondly spoke of Queen Elizabeth II after meeting her at Windsor Castle on Sunday, and said that she reminded him of his mother.

Speaking to reporters at Heathrow Airport after the meeting, the POTUS said that the British monarch was "very gracious" as she hosted him and First Lady Jill Biden at her Windsor residence. "We had a long talk, she was very generous. I don't think she'd be insulted, but she reminded me of my mother. In terms of the look of her and just the generosity," the 78-year-old said.

Her Majesty greets The President and First Lady on the Dias as The First Battalion Grenadier Guards give a Royal Salute and the US National Anthem plays in the Quadrangle. pic.twitter.com/UjJk8CtyB3 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 13, 2021

During the 45-minute conversation over tea, the trio also discussed life in the White House compared to Windsor Castle. The President even made a joke about his current residence in front of the Queen saying: "this is... we could fit the White House in the courtyard." He also extended an invitation to the 95-year-old to visit the Oval office.

Biden also shared political anecdotes from their private chat held in the aftermath of the G7 summit, and revealed that the Queen quizzed him about world leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, the President might have broken a royal protocol with this revelation.

The Queen, who is expected to be politically neutral as a constitutional monarch, does not publicly comment on political matters. The contents of her routine weekly audiences with the British prime minister of the day are kept confidential while those who speak to her on other occasions are also not supposed to reveal her statements to avoid embarrassing her.

Biden is the 13th sitting President to meet with the Queen during her 69-year reign, and the fifth President she has hosted at Windsor Castle. Lyndon B. Johnson was the only US President during her reign that the Queen never met, though her late sister Princess Margaret visited him at the White House on her behalf in 1965.

The last President before Biden to visit the Queen was his predecessor Donald Trump, who also broke several royal protocols including making the monarch wait for 15 minutes.