Queen Elizabeth II put on a brave face and showed a calm demeanour during the unveiling of a statue of herself which was done over video call with South Australian Governor Hieu Van Le and Premier Steven Marshall.

The British monarch appeared cheery as she greeted the officials "good morning" and corrected herself "Well that's good morning to me. It looks...I don't know what time of day it is to you."

She then joked about how the sculpture, which has been installed on the grounds of Government House in Adelaide, might be mistaken for the real her and surprise people. The carving shows the 94-year-old royal carrying her favourite Launer handbag while dressed in her trademark coat and hat.

"I would think possibly it might be quite alarming to suddenly see it out of the window - you'd think, gracious, has she arrived unexpectedly?" Queen Elizabeth II said in the video Buckingham Palace shared on Twitter.

When told that the grounds have become a popular spot for people to take pictures, she chuckled and replied, "Oh really?"

"They feel very close to you through standing in front of the statue," Mr. Le said.

Sculptor Robert Hannaford, who was also at the video call, then presented the queen with a "maquette," a scale model of the artwork, which will be sent to her as a memento.

"That's very kind. I'm glad it's not quite as big as the original statue," Her Majesty responded.

The Queen held a meeting last week with the Governor of South Australia, His Excellency the Hon. Hieu Van Le and the Premier of South Australia.



HM was briefed on the region's Covid-19 response and the rollout of the vaccination to frontline workers.

The call took place on Wednesday last week from Windsor Castle where the queen is isolating. Buckingham Palace only released the video on Monday, the same day when Prince Philip moved hospitals. He has been feeling unwell and was initially admitted at King Edward VII hospital on Feb. 16 to receive treatment for an infection.

The 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh was moved to St. Bartholomew's in London where he will receive further treatment for the infection and "undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition." A Palace spokesman confirmed that he is "expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week." Thankfully, he "remains comfortable and is responding to treatment."

Queen Elizabeth II is not expected to visit her husband in the hospital. Prince Charles is so far the only family member to have paid Prince Philip a visit at King Edward VII hospital.