Queen Elizabeth II is officially back to work after her annual winter break. On Monday, she stepped out for her first official engagement of the year 2020. This happens to be the first outing since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit after she cancelled a tea party with the local Women Institute due to cold.

According to People, after spending six weeks at her ancestral private home Sandringham Estate, the 93-year-old monarch visited the Royal Air Force Marham situated in King's Lynn in Norfolk. She arrived at the military base as the station's Honorary Air Commodore in a gorgeous peach outfit that she matched with a hat by Angela Kelly. She was welcomed by the Station Commander Group Captain James Beck and a Guard of Honour.

As per the report, at the station, Queen Elizabeth II "observed training demonstrations of engine maintenance, a canopy change of weapons loading at the Integrated Training Centre."

Beck revealed that everyone at the military base has been "buzzing" to meet the monarch this year. It is said to be her annual visit that has been a tradition of sorts for decades. She usually visits the base during her winter stay at Sandringham. Towards the end of the trip, the queen also met with a group of students attending classes for the Royal Air Force and Royal Navy at the centre. The programme ended with a private lunch.

The Queen watches a demonstration of virtual training in the Air System Maintenance Trainer Classroom. This special equipment provides new pilots with simulation-based training to practice flying planes. pic.twitter.com/45s5loigk7 February 3, 2020

This happens to be the queen's first outing of the year. Earlier in January, the queen was supposed to attend an annual meeting at the Norfolk's Women Institute over a tea party. She had to cancel it last minute due to ill health.

However, the queen is back in the public eye. And royal followers can expect to see her at several social engagements in the coming weeks. She will be inaugurating the new Wolferton Pumping Station in King's Lynn on Wednesday. The original pumping station was opened by her father in 1948.

Meanwhile, Town and Country Magazine suggests that the queen had to cut short her winter stay. It is believed that she extends her winter break until February 6, which happens to be the death anniversary of father King George VI. He passed away at Sandringham estate in the year 1952.