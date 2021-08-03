Queen Elizabeth II sent a letter of thanks to a woman, for a portrait of her late husband Prince Philip, but the artist has revealed that she herself found her work "pretty awful" and "creepy."

Honor Morrison, who received a personalised letter from Buckingham Palace on behalf of the queen, said that the reason she sent the portrait to the palace in the first place was that she found it creepy but did not want to bin her work. The 23-year-old recalled that she spent four hours painting the Duke of Edinburgh after seeing his face over the news for several days after his death in April this year. Once finished, she placed the piece in the living room of her family home in St Albans, Hertfordshire, but at the end of the day, she just found her art "too creepy" as she felt as if the British royal is watching her, reports Royal Central.

Morrison jokingly said in a TikTok video that she would send the portrait to the palace if she receives 1,000 likes. Her clip went viral and immediately received more than 1,000 likes. She sent the portrait in May, and received a letter with a Royal Mail ER stamp on the envelope in the post last week. The letter, written by one of the Queen's ladies-in-waiting, read, "The Queen wishes me to write and thank you very much for your message of sympathy and for the charming painting you sent on the death of Her Majesty's beloved husband, The Duke of Edinburgh."

"The Queen has been deeply touched by the messages she has received from all around the world and is most grateful for your thoughtful support for Her Majesty at this time in sending her your kind present," the message further read.

Morrison, who works at BBC, filmed herself opening the letter, during which she said that the death of the royal "struck a chord" with her.

"It was a sunny afternoon, and I really fancied panting. I didn't want to do my mum as I knew her face too well. Prince Philip was absolutely everywhere on TV, and I didn't know who else to paint. Not to be rude but his wrinkly face made for a great subject," Honor said in the video, noting that she feels "really honoured and really grateful" for the royal letter.