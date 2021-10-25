Queen Elizabeth II is sticking by her doctors' orders to steer clear of alcoholic drinks during lunchtime by spending the time watching TV instead.

The 95-year old has been told to refrain from having her nightly Martini and her lunchtime gin following an overnight stay in the hospital last week Wednesday. According to a source, instead of sipping on gin, she calls on her longtime friend and royal nanny Mabel Anderson to accompany her so they can watch television.

The 95-year-old Anderson was the nanny to all four of the queen's children: Princes Andrew, Edward, and Charles, and daughter Anne, Princess Royal. The insider told The Sunday Times, "The Queen rings her up sometimes and Mabel goes and watches television with her," adding, "They are very cosy."

The source claimed that Her Majesty is left "knackered" by both her public and private affairs. Her private schedule in the last month is said to be as busy as her public engagements. She reportedly "does not want to dine alone" so her private program has been packed with a "constant flow of lunches and dinners with family and friends."

The source claimed that Queen Elizabeth II's private secretary Sir Edward Young has been urged to be "ruthless" in dealing with her schedule. He has been told to scale down her number of engagements and remove those not central to her role. Royal aides are said to be listing down key events that she will prioritise over the next year, which includes the Platinum Jubilee in June to celebrate her 70-year reign on the throne.

Aside from her hectic public and private engagements, it is said that the monarch is also fond of late-night TV. Queen Elizabeth II is reportedly a fan of BBC's Sunday night police drama "Line of Duty" and enjoys discussing its plotlines with one of her closest aides. It is claimed that she also stayed up late to watch Emma Raducanu play in the US Open. "It has been too much," the source said adding that courtiers "also discreetly keep an eye on the remote control as the Queen rests."