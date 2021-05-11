Queen Elizabeth II, who has already been dealing with a number of issues due to her family, is now under pressure to impose a form of sanction against her cousin, Prince Michael of Kent.

Prince Michael was apparently willing to provide access to Russian President Vladimir Putin for a personal profit, according to a joint investigation conducted by The Sunday Times and Channel 4's "Dispatches." During the set-up Zoom call, the 78-year-old told the undercover reporters who were posing as prospective clients, about his connection with Russia. The Marquess of Reading, his friend and business partner of 30 years, later referred to him as "Her Majesty's unofficial ambassador to Russia."

While Prince Michael has denied the allegations, with a spokesperson clarifying that Marquess of Reading made some commitments which couldn't be fulfilled, there are still speculations whether the Queen would take action against him, reports Royal Central.

Prince Michael, a grandson of King George V and Queen Mary, is not a working royal, but occasionally represents the Queen at some functions in Commonwealth realms outside the United Kingdom. He is also a constant attendee at major royal events and even joins his cousin and the rest of the family at Buckingham Palace balcony appearances.

The queen can potentially make a statement against Michael by banning him from the palace's banquets which he and his wife, Princess Michael, regularly attend.

Meanwhile, Labour is calling for Prince Michael to be stripped of his honorary position in the British Army due to the scandal. John Healey, the Labour MP and shadow defence secretary, said that the investigation has "raised serious questions" about whether he should retain his position as senior colonel of the King's Royal Hussars, reports The Guardian.

However, Prince Michael's office has maintained their previous stand that the royal has "no special relationship" with President Putin and the two haven't been in contact with each other.

"Prince Michael receives no public funding and earns his own living through a consultancy company that he has run for over 40 years," his office said.