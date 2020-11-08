Queen Elizabeth II made a personal visit to the tomb of the unknown warrior at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday. And for the first time since March, she was seen in public wearing a face mask. The 94-year-old British monarch honoured all those killed while serving their country.

The queen laid a replica bouquet from her 1947 wedding on the grave ahead of Remembrance Sunday. The gesture reflected a custom of royal bridal bouquets being placed on the grave, a tradition which began in 1923.

In an act of remembrance, a bouquet of flowers featuring orchids and myrtle - based on Her Majestyâ€™s own wedding bouquet from 1947 - was placed on the grave of the Unknown Warrior @wabbey



ðŸ“½Watch this film to find out why... #WeWillRememberThem pic.twitter.com/fOnX0WDVho — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 7, 2020

The private ceremony marked 100 years since the unidentified British soldier was laid to rest there in the presence of her grandfather George V and her father, the future King George VI on Nov. 11, 1920.

The Unknown Warrior was buried in Westminster Abbey on 11 November 1920, representing the many thousands who had died on the battlegrounds of the First World War and who had no other memorial or known grave. #Warrior100 pic.twitter.com/m3XaLkcicV — Westminster Abbey (@wabbey) November 7, 2020

On the eve of England's second national lockdown, the queen was driven from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace, where the royal standard briefly flew to mark her first visit to her official London residence since March.

The Queen honours the Unknown Warrior - an unidentified British serviceman who died on the #WW1 battlefields, & was buried @wabbey 100 years ago.



The grave of the Unknown Warrior remains a solemn tribute to all service personnel who have lost their lives in combat #LestWeForget pic.twitter.com/JARWNPP4Ys

The monarch was dressed in a black coat, hat and gloves, the Jardine Star brooch pinned under her poppy and a black mask trimmed with white, believed to have been designed by Angela Kelly. She observed a moment of silent reflection and prayers.

This week also marks the centenary of the Cenotaph, which was unveiled by George V during the unknown soldier's funeral procession on Armistice Day 1920. His remains were brought back from the World War I battlefields of Northern France and laid to rest in the Abbey, where thousands pay their respects. It has now become a collective mourning day for the nation.

"The grave of the unknown warrior is as relevant and poignant today as it was when Her Majesty's grandfather and father stood in the abbey at its side 100 years ago. It holds enormous significance for the country and the royal family," a royal source said.

The insider added: "The Queen was keen that the centenary was marked appropriately. A simple but deeply personal act reflecting a tradition started by her mother 97 years ago felt the right thing to do."

Meanwhile, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall will attend a scaled-down service to mark the anniversary this week. However, the queen will skip on advice of her medical staff.