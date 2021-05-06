Queen Elizabeth II is opening her home to a new gardener who will help shape the future of the Royal Gardens.

A listing on The Royal Household's website mentioned the new resident will join "a small team of professional gardeners" and that the main job description involves making sure the "Royal Gardens and its surrounding areas are maintained to the highest standards."

The job includes "regular mowing and edging, to raking and re-seeding." The new help will also "maintain the shrub, herbaceous, and rose borders whilst monitoring and nurturing the health of plants, and young trees."

Likewise, the new gardener will "help shape the future of the gardens" by planting "new shrubbery, bulbs, and seasonal flower displays," and ensure that they "continue to provide a spectacular setting for a historic building."

"And in conserving the garden's rich biodiversity, you'll contribute to its unique history whilst learning from expert colleagues...And overall, in all that you do, you'll take great pride in your work and will be motivated to present gardens to exceptional standards," reads the job listing.

It is a permanent, live-in position with meals provided, as such there will be a salary adjustment. Salary is also based on experience and work is five days a week.

On its listing, The Royal Household specifically cited a gardener who has a "passion for horticulture, along with relevant experience and good working knowledge of plants and turf care." The ideal candidate should also possess self-discipline and time management skills, has initiative, and a confident approach, and "keen to research and explore new ideas for developing the gardens and grounds" at Windsor Castle.

The job ad comes ahead of Windsor Castle reopening to the public on May 17. As such, the position is only open until May 9.

According to Hello, the late Prince Philip helped design the Royal Gardens in 1971. It is home to over 3,500 perfumed rose bushes from eight different English varieties. The East Terrace Garden at Windsor Castle was opened to the public for the first time in 40 years in 2020.

Windsor Castle has been the primary London home of Queen Elizabeth II since the start of the pandemic last year. It is also where Prince Philip died on April 9 due to old age.