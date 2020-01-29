Like every year, Queen Elizabeth II took a break from public engagements and royal duties during Christmas. She has been spending her winter break at her ancestral private estate in Norfolk. However, the holidays are coming to an end and the 93-year-old monarch will be returning to her duties in early February.

The queen's first few royal engagements of the year 2020 have been revealed. According to Hello, before returning to her London residence, she will be paying a visit to the RAF Marham in King's Lynn. The visit will take place on Monday, February 3 and she will be presenting herself in her capacity as Honorary Air Commodore of the station.

This will be followed by another engagement in the neighbourhood on Wednesday, February 5. She will be inaugurating the new Wolferton Pumping Station, also in King's Lynn. It was built to prevent flooding in the local area. The first pumping station was built in 1946 and was opened by the queen's father, George VI, the king reigning at the time.

The queen travelled to Sandringham before Christmas. Every year, she arrives at her ancestral estate on Thursday before Christmas along with other members of the royal family. Here, the royals spend Christmas together in traditional style. While the rest of the royals return to duties in early January, the queen extends her festive break until early February. It is said that she extends her stay at the estate till the second month of the year because February 6 marks the death anniversary of her father, who took his last breath at Sandringham on the same day in 1952.

These will be the queen's first public outings since Christmas break and Megxit drama. However, she was supposed to meet the local Women's Institute last week for their annual meeting that concludes with high tea. However, the monarch had to cancel the public appearance at the last minute due ill health.