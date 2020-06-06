Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday celebration that is an annual ritual in the UK, and will be celebrated on June 13. However, this year due to the coronavirus pandemic the annual military parade, Trooping the Colour has been cancelled. Earlier this week, Buckingham Palace announced that a military salute would take place inside Windsor Castle to mark the event.

The Palace announced that a mini version of Trooping the Colour will be held at Windsor Castle to mark Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday. Royal fans will be happy to know that now they will be able to watch the ceremony from the comforts of their home. The ceremony will be televised by the BBC, that will cover the special ceremony on Saturday, June 13.

Royal Central reports, it has been confirmed that the event will be shown on BBC One, at 10.30am on Saturday, June 13. The programme will be presented by Huw Edwards.

Customarily a fly-past is held to mark the occasion and the British royal family make an appearance on the balcony of the Buckingham Palace to watch the fly past and wave to the crowd gathered to see them.

This year, Trooping the Colour will consist of a ceremony led by a small contingent of the Welsh Guards followed by a salute at 11 am. The British monarch is expected to watch ceremony from the castle windows instead of a viewing platform. Whether Prince Philip will attend the salute is not known yet. Members of the royal family might not be present due to the coronavirus restrictions.

The queen has been living at Windsor Castle since March 20. Her husband Prince Philip is also with her and the royal couple is isolating together. The Duke of Edinburgh will also celebrate his 99th birthday on Wednesday, June 10. It has been reported that he will ring in his birthday quietly with his wife with a dinner together.