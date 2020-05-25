Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip moved out of their official London residence Buckingham Palace in late March after the UK government issued an advisory for coronavirus pandemic. The royal couple moved to Windsor Palace and have been isolating themselves for more than two months there.

Daily Mail has revealed some inside details from the Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh's time spent in lockdown. The pair is now living with reduced household staff that includes just 22 members and is led by master of the Household Tony Johnstone-Burt, a former Royal Navy officer and queen's private secretary Edward Young. Johnstone-Burt describes it as "HMS Bubble" as the staff is willing to stay away from the families in an effort to protect the royals from COVID-19, a global health crisis.

"The challenges that we are facing, whether self-isolating alone at home, or with our close household and families, have parallels with being at sea away from home for many months, and having to deal with a sense of dislocation, anxiety, and uncertainty," Johnstone-Burt said in an email.

It is said the same goes for the queen and Prince Philip who are forced to stay away from family including her sons Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, who are living close by. Meanwhile, the queen is trying to live her life as normal as it is possible by indulging herself in her favourite passtime, horse riding. She is driving her own car to reach the stables located in Home Park, where she rides her favourite pony. Nevertheless, all preventive measures are being taken as she heads to stables. There is no police, no family, no household staff to accompany her during her joyrides as an additional precautionary measure to avoid exposure to the coronavirus.

Also, head groom Terry Pendry is making sure her horse is ready after taking all the disinfectant measures that are put in place. More details reveal that they have been using technology to stay in touch with the family including Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry.

Also, she has been connecting with the prime minister by telephone on every Wednesday evening. Meanwhile, Prince Philip is about to celebrate a milestone birthday on June 10. "Although he's sure to resist pressure for public celebrations for his centenary, the palace – and his family – will want to make a fuss," wrote royal editor Emily Andrews.