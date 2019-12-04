US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump and other world leaders came together in London this week for a NATO Summit. Queen Elizabeth II along with other members of the royal family hosted a royal reception for dignitaries at the Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening.

While Prince William was away on a official tour in Kuwait and Oman, Kate Middleton joined the senior members of the family for the occasion to commemorate 70 years of NATO. According to PEOPLE, the Duchess of Cambridge was dressed in dazzling green attire and was spotted on her way to the palace as she left from her residence Kensington Palace.

The royal mother is apparently evolving for the role of the future queen. Many sources told the publication that her growing confidence shows how she is ready for the future. Meanwhile, her devotedness towards causes that involves helping mothers and children has helped "finding her voice," a royal source said.

Also, joining the queen and the duchess were Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. After receiving the heads of the various governments, the royal family and dignitaries gathered together for a formal photograph. Other royals that gathered as a family to welcome the guests included Prince Edward, Princess Anne, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and Princess Alexandra.

Meanwhile, Melania Trump made quite a statement in 4,600 pounds Valentino cape with colour coordinated dress and fuchsia heels. The 93-year-old monarch looked pristine in her emerald green ensemble with matching shawl.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President of France Emmanuel Macron, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine, and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte were some important names among the attendees.

The Princess Royal, The Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester meet NATO leaders, members of delegations and @NATO staff in the Picture Gallery. pic.twitter.com/JfLmO8Wk56 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 3, 2019

This is the second time the British royal family has hosted the Trumps at Buckingham Palace this year. The US president and his wife visited London for a state visit in June. During their tour, the qaueen invited them for a state banquet at the palace.

Meanwhile, noticeably missing from the event were Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Prince Andrew withdrew from royal duties, recently. As for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, they are currently on a six-week break in the United States.