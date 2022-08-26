Wedding bells will ring for Adele and Rich Paul very soon after the "Easy On Me" singer revealed in a recent interview that she is "obsessed" with her beau and that she has never felt the same way for anyone before, a new report claimed.

Sources told Heat UK, in its latest edition, that Adele and Rich Paul might announce their engagement soon as it is reportedly a matter of time before the business tycoon proposes to the English songstress. Paul is said to be thrilled to hear how much the "Rolling in the Depp" hitmaker loves him so much, so he wants to return the favour by surprising her with an engagement.

This is not the first time that Adele and Rich Paul are rumoured to be heading for the altar. As a matter of fact, the same news outlet claimed earlier this month that the lovebirds were already planning to settle down and agreed to elope this summer.

An unnamed insider claimed, "It's just a question of timing. Adele's already said she'd love to elope before the end of summer. They're being very open about it, and she's been dropping serious hints about welcoming a little one very soon too."

To recall, Adele went through a messy divorce from Simon Konecki in 2019. The "Remedy" singer previously revealed that she ended her marriage to Konecki to focus on her happiness.

Adele divulged, "I was just going through the motions, and I wasn't happy. Neither of us did anything wrong. Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that. It was just: I want my son to see me really love and be loved. It's really important to me."

Meanwhile, Adele, in a recent interview, made it clear that she and Rich Paul are not engaged or secretly married. So, avid followers of the "Turning Tables" singer should take all these unverified engagement and wedding speculations with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.