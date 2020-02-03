Queen Elizabeth II shows her support for Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, by wearing a Canadian Snowflake brooch during Sunday's mass.

The British monarch wore a powder blue coat and matching hat, then accesorised her wardrobe with the white brooch. She received the jewel as a gift from the former Governor-General of Canada, David Johnston, on behalf of the Canadian people in 2017.

According to Hello Magazine, the Canadian brooch features 48 rare Canadian sapphires encrusted with diamonds. The jewel was a gift to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 65th year on the throne.

Royal fans consider the monarch's choice of the accessory as a show of support for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Then again, it could also quite simply be a gesture of appreciation for the gifted brooch.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided to move to Canada to start a new life away from the royal limelight with their son Archie. The move to Canada comes after the couple announced their decision to step back as senior royals and expressed their intent to become part-time royals. However, Queen Elizabeth II altogether stripped them of their royal duties. She also barred them from using their HRH titles moving forward after Spring.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit means they will no longer receive public funding and will have to pay rent whenever they are in the U.K. and stay at the renovated Frogmore Cottage. The Invictus Games founder addressed the move in his farewell speech at a charity dinner for Sentebale. He expressed his "great sadness" at having to leave the U.K. which he says still considers as "my home and a place that I love."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have since been lying low in Canada, where paparazzi are forbidden to take pictures or videos of the royals. The former "Suits" star has issued a legal warning against the photographers after they took her photos without her consent.

Despite their move to Canada, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to support their chosen charities organisations. They have also opted to stay away from the limelight and only share updates about their public engagements through their Instagram handle, Sussex Royal.