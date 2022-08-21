Royal commentator Daniela Elser claimed that Queen Elizabeth is unlikely to step down as the head of the British monarchy as she has two options that are "equally odious" to her.

Writing for news.com.au, Elser insisted that Queen Elizabeth would continue her reign until her last breath despite all the recent concerns over her health. She even said that the monarchy is in "no man's-land" between Her Majesty and Prince Charles.

The columnist penned, "There are only two available constitutional options that the Queen has in this scenario, and both are equally odious to her." Daniela Elser also underscored how the abdication of Edward VII led to George VI, Queen Elizabeth's father, becoming King.

Elser said the move "irreparable and irrevocably" shaped Queen Elizabeth's view on the issue of abdication. She added, "The actions of Edward have meant that Her Majesty does not view abdicating as a dignified stepping back but a dereliction of lifelong sworn duty to serve; an abhorrently self-centred putting of one's personal needs ahead of the good of the monarchy."

The royal expert said that a regency would be another option for Queen Elizabeth. Elser explained, "However there is also the question of whether she would view such a move as an admission of defeat. While on face value this sounds like an excellent solution, the problem is that regencies have only ever been instituted when a king or queen has been sick, bonkers, or out of the country."

However, Daniela Elser insisted that prospects of Queen Elizabeth abdicating or Prince Charles becoming Prince Regent should be "seriously considered." She shared, There should be no shame in this or any sense of defeat. Instead, turning things over to Charles, either by abdicating or instituting a regency, would be a moment of celebration for an extraordinary woman."

The royal expert's comments came as a concern for the health of Queen Elizabeth has heightened since she spent a night in the hospital last year. The mother of Prince Charles, who is suffering from mobility issues, now rarely carries royal engagements outside of her residence and was regularly seen using a walking stick to support her.