A royal watcher slammed Queen Elizabeth II's decision to bury the findings of a probe into claims that Meghan Markle bullied palace aides. It is believed that the duchess has also shared her disappointment at the decision.

Royal expert Richard Kay discussed the queen's decision to keep the report private in his piece for the Daily Mail. He cited a palace hand who claimed that the royals would rather have the matter go away rather than handle it.

"The Palace's internal inquiry into how claims of Meghan's 'belittling' behavior were handled, which was announced in March last year (albeit with no focus on any specific allegations), will, conveniently, not be made public. This appears to mean that peace with the Sussexes — a peace at any price — is preferable to showing what lessons might have been learned from the whole shabby episode," he wrote.

Kay added, "As one exasperated old Palace hand told me: 'Once again, the public will think it's a case of how can we make this go away rather than actually addressing it.' It remains to be seen if this approach is enough to stem a rising chorus of criticism."

It was said to be Queen Elizabeth II who decided not to release the report to the public for reasons only she knows. According to experts, it could be that she does not want to attract any more publicity or controversy to the royal family. It could also be that she refuses to delve into it given her age and health issues.

Meanwhile, others claimed that the result may only cause damage the reputation of either the royal family or the Duchess of Sussex. This is reportedly why the 86-year-old monarch chose to have the findings kept confidential after she privately funded the investigation.

However, a senior aide said that the probe into the Meghan Markle bullying claims led to some new H.R. regulations to be put in place at the palace. The aide said that staff and royal family members "will be aware of what the policies and procedures are." The staffers are also encouraged to file their complaints about "inappropriate" practices using a guided procedure.