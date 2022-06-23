There is a reason why that report on the investigation on claims that Meghan Markle bullied palace aides out of work will not see the light of day. According to experts, Queen Elizabeth II has the last say if it should be made public or not.

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, at 96-years-old the British monarch would rather avoid any more royal drama. She does not want any more controversy to surround the royal family. As such, she has refused to let that report out.

She told Entertainment Weekly, "Everything that I'm hearing at the moment out of the palace, is that the Queen doesn't want any more drama. She just doesn't want any more dirty linens aired in public."

Queen Elizabeth II is said to be attempting to bury the report because she wants to avoid causing any more trouble to those who contributed to the investigation or complained about Meghan Markle. She also does not want to further damage anyone's reputation, be it the monarchy or the Duchess of Sussex.

Nicholl added, "By taking it in-house, which is essentially what the Queen has done, she is trying to limit any further damage, any further damage to the monarchy, potentially any further damage to those members of staff who have made those allegations and also, possibly to the Duchess of Sussex, who denied those allegations."

She acknowledged that there have been speculations that "the reason that this investigation isn't going to essentially see the light of day, at least in public, is to protect those who spoke out and made these allegations of bullying against the Duchess of Sussex, to protect their privacy, to protect their anonymity."

The royal correspondent claimed that there is also "some speculation that this would not have been particularly pleasant reading for the Duchess of Sussex, and possibly she's being protected in all of this as well."

Ultimately, Nicholl said that keeping the report on Meghan Markle's bullying claims private or "under the radar" is Queen Elizabeth II's way of trying to "preserve the integrity of those staff, of the Duchess of Sussex, and indeed of the reputation of the monarchy."