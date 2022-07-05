It is said that Queen Elizabeth II has had enough of the controversy surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. This is reportedly why she does not want to publicise the result of a probe into allegations that the duchess bullied palace aides.

The British monarch wants the findings to be handled privately as she feels there has been enough drama already surrounding the couple. She is believed to be already "fed up with Harry and Meghan drama." However, a palace insider called the queen's decision "damage limitation, protecting the royal family and also the Duchess of Sussex."

"The queen feels there has been enough drama around the Sussexes, and she wants a line to be drawn," the insider told Vanity Fair's Katie Nicholl.

Queen Elizabeth II privately funded the investigation so no money from the Sovereign Grant was used. This means the results will remain private and even those palace staff members who participated or filed their complaints against Meghan Markle will not know the findings. Instead, a palace spokesperson confirmed that the probe has prompted changes in H.R. policies and procedures.

Read more Queen faces backlash over decision to bury report on Meghan Markle bullying claims

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams sees the Queen's decision as an olive branch to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. But others considered it disappointing, especially to those who risked their reputation to participate in the investigation.

"People suspected it would be buried, and now it seems that it has. Considering those who participated did so at great personal and reputational risk to themselves, the fact that they haven't even been told what the findings are is unfathomable," another source told the Daily Mail adding, "I am sure they will be deeply distressed, but perhaps not entirely surprised given how things have been handled. The household seems to be terrified of upsetting or provoking Harry and Meghan."

The allegations that Meghan Markle bullied aides out of Kensington Palace came just days before she and Prince Harry did their explosive Oprah interview. She has denied the accusations and continue to do so till today. The duchess' lawyers have called the bullying claims a "calculated smear campaign" intent on destroying the royal's reputation.