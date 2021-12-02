A royal expert has said that Queen Elizabeth II is deeply upset with the ongoing feud between her family members and her grandson Prince Harry, which has left her unable to meet her two great-grandchildren.

The British monarch has not seen Archie, Harry and Meghan Markle's first child, since he was a few months old and was taken by his parents to Canada for Christmas in 2019. In June this year, the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter they have named after the Queen, but the monarch has not been able to meet her yet.

It is still unclear when the 95-year-old would be able to see Archie or Lilibet, though reports speculate the Sussexes will visit the UK next year for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Speaking in Channel 5's recently-released documentary, titled "2021: The Queen's Terrible Year," royal expert Camilla Tominey said that it has been hard for the Queen to be so far away from her two great-grandchildren. She noted, "I'm sure the Queen was absolutely delighted to hear the news that the Sussexes were expecting a second child. But it is difficult for the Queen. She has not been able to see Archie."

Tominey added, "I think the last time she was able to see Archie in the flesh was November 2019. The only way the Queen will be able to see these children is if they come over to the UK. Maybe she will see them next year when she marks her Platinum Jubilee. We have to wait and see."

Meanwhile, royal expert Emily Nash said that the monarch is also disheartened by the ongoing feud between Harry and his elder brother William. The journalist told the documentary, "The Queen made it clear in her statement in response to the Oprah interview that Harry and Megan remained much loved members of the family. And it's clear that, you know, the falling out between the brothers in particular will be very hard for her to bear."

Tominey said that it's particularly hard for the Queen as she took a "close interest in their upbringing" after they lost their mother Princess Diana in 1997. "You know, these are two brothers who have been inseparable for many years. And it's incredibly sad to see things end the way they have," Nash added.