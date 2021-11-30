Members of the British royal family partake in a number of activities during the Christmas festivities at Sandringham, including a number of board games. However, Queen Elizabeth II had to ban a very popular game after her competitive family members got "too vicious" while playing.

According to a report in The Mirror, the family loved to sit around a table together and enjoy a good game of monopoly. However, it sparked such rage among them that the monarch banned it from the house. A clip on the family's YouTube channel, titled "Royal Rule Book: The Royal Family's Strangest Rules," says, "The royals love a good game, but Monopoly is off the cards.

As per the video, Prince Andrew revealed that "it is banned as it gets too vicious." A previous report in Marie Claire also noted that the Duke of York was once gifted the board game but he politely refused it due to the ban.

"In December 2008, Prince Andrew attended Leeds Building Society's newly-refurbished Albion Street headquarters. Before he left the Duke of York was given the property board game Monopoly to mark his visit. However, Andrew had to decline the game as he reportedly revealed: 'We are not allowed to play Monopoly at home,'" the report claimed.

The Daily Telegraph also reported that Andrew explained how game ends up causing arguments within the family.

However, the family has several other traditions to look forward to during the Christmas celebrations, including fun-filled games of charades and football. The family members reportedly attend a black-tie dinner on Christmas Eve, where, the Queen's favourite cocktail, the "Zaza" is served. The family also honours their German ancestry by opening presents after afternoon tea on Christmas Eve instead of on Christmas Day.

They also have a giant silver artificial tree in the dining room that young royals get to decorate. On Christmas Day, the family members join the British monarch for a church service at St. Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate, and also sit together to watch her annual Christmas message to the public.