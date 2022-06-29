Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were believed to have been dealt the worst blow by Queen Elizabeth II when they introduced their daughter Lilibet Diana to her for the first time.

Her Majesty finally met her great-granddaughter during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex brought the one-year-old and their son Archie, 3, to see the Queen at Windsor Castle after the Trooping the Colour parade on June 2.

It is said that the couple asked the monarch to have their photographer take pictures of their first meeting. However, the 96-year-old refused to document the moment. Palace aides were believed to have also been concerned that they will use the images for their own gain and have them end up on a U.S. TV network.

The refusal has reportedly left Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "totally humiliated." A source said according to The Sun, "The worst blow was Her Majesty saying 'no chance' to photos of her first-ever meeting with her namesake, Lilibet. Those shots would have been perfect for the show they're filming as part of their $100 million Netflix deal."

The insider claimed that "Netflix bosses must be very unhappy" with the lack of documentation of the couple's trip for the Platinum Jubilee. But they reportedly deserve the humiliation after the hurt and controversy they have caused the royal family.

Queen Elizabeth II broke tradition with Lilibet when it came to meeting her great-grandchildren for the first time. There were photos released to the public when she first saw a days-old Archie. The same can be said of her first meeting with Prince William and Kate Middleton's children days after their birth.

To compensate, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle instead shared a photo of Lilibet taken from her first birthday party. They had a picnic at Frogmore Cottage with Zara and Mike Tindall's daughters and Peter Phillips' children on the guest list. It is said that they invited Kate Middleton and Prince William too. But the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took their children Princess Charlotte and Prince George for an official visit to Cardiff, Wales on the same day as Lilibet's birthday.