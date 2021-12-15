Queen Elizabeth II is intent on pushing through with her plans to host the annual Christmas lunch for her family despite the increasing numbers of infections due to the Omicron Covid variant.

Sources told The Sun that the 95-year-old is pressing on with the event scheduled for Tuesday at Windsor Castle. The guest list is expected to include 50 or so relatives, including the senior royals.

The annual lunch, usually held at Buckingham Palace, had to be called off last year due to tough coronavirus restrictions at the time. The monarch instead spent the holiday in a safety bubble with Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years. It was rumoured that this year's event would also be cancelled due to the surge of the Omicron strain, but the Queen is against the idea.

A source said, "Currently it is going ahead but obviously it will be under review right up until the last moment."

Another insider said that it will be "pretty easy" to socially distance if needed as the feast is being held at Windsor Castle. The source added, "There is no way the Queen wants to let anything get in the way of a family event like this. Particularly with the year she has had after losing her husband and being forced to go on light duties on doctor's orders. It will likely be the first time so many family members have been together since Philip's funeral."

The insider said that the guests are expected to "act responsibly" and keep it in mind that the plans can change in a short period of time.

Prince Philip will be noticeably absent from this year's lunch, which will be attended by three new great-grandchildren of the monarch who were born this year. Siena- Princess Beatrice's daughter with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, August- Princess Eugenie's son with Jack Brooksbank, and Lucas- Zara Tindall's son with Mike Tindall, will be accompanying their parents for the event.

However, another great-grandchild that the monarch welcomed this year would be missing from the event. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be staying behind in the United States with their five-month-old daughter Lilibet Diana and two-year-old son Archie.

A day after the festive party, the Queen will be travelling to her Sandringham estate in Norfolk, where the royal family will join her later for the Christmas holiday.