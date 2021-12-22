Queen Elizabeth II would not be able to spend Christmas at Sandringham estate with the rest of her family, but she is still planning to treat a few family members to lunch at Windsor Castle.

The 95-year-old has dropped her plans of a large gathering in the wake of the surge caused by the coronavirus Omicron variant, but she will still be joined by at least 10 senior royals for a low-key celebration at her Berkshire residence. A source said that the Queen's plans were "still being confirmed" with just three days left before the holiday, but a senior royal insider added some family would "be present" with her, reports Mail Online.

Her only daughter, Princess Anne, is also expected to visit with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence. Her youngest child, Prince Edward, is also almost certain to be there with his wife Sophie and their children Lady Louise, 18, and James, Viscount Severn, 14. Her second son Prince Andrew, who lives nearby at Royal Lodge, will also be attending the feast with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. Their two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, might also visit with their respective husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank and their newborn children.

While three of her younger children are joining for Christmas Day, which is her first after she lost her husband Prince Philip, it is not yet known whether her eldest child Prince Charles will be joining with his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. Prince William and Kate Middleton's attendance is also not confirmed. The couple, and their three children George, 8, Charlotte, 6, and Louis, 3, are unlikely to change their plans to spend Christmas at their Anmer Hall country home in Norfolk, but they would go to see the monarch before they depart.

The source said about the change in Queen's Christmas plans, "The decision was a personal one after careful consideration and reflects a precautionary approach. There will be family visiting Windsor over the Christmas period and all appropriate guidelines will be followed."

The monarch would not be attending church in public on Christmas Day, but will worship in her private chapel at Windsor Castle. It is the second time in a row that she had to skip the annual Christmas celebration at Sandringham due to coronavirus.