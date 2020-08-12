Queen Letizia of Spain is rightfully considered one of the most fashionable royals across the world. Staying true to her reputation, the royal made a bold style statement in a simple yet elegant red dress.

Queen Letizia wore a plunging red dress from Spanish designer, Adolfo Dominguez, as she stepped out in the scorching heat in Palma de Mallorca for a royal engagement on Monday. The sleeveless textured midi dress, which helped her brave the summer sun on the island, featured a plunging V-neck, and a removable belt in the same fiery red colour with a signature buckle in black, reports Hello!

The mother-of-two teamed the £300 dress with brown espadrille wedges and a bohemian bag. She styled her black hair in a bouncy blow-dry and sported a light sun-kissed makeup look, which mostly stayed concealed behind her face mask.

The 47-year-old had donned the summery dress for a special visit to the Fray Junipero Serra birth house and museum in Palma de Mallorca, for which she was accompanied by her husband King Felipe and their two daughters, Crown Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia. All the royals were wearing blue surgical face masks as a precautionary measure against novel coronavirus.

The visit by the Spanish royal family also revealed that Sofia recently suffered an injury, as the 13-year-old was spotted walking with the help of a crutch. A large white bandage could also be seen above her knee. The royal reportedly sustained the injury shortly after the family's arrival on the island.

The joint appearance comes at a time when the royal family has been rocked by a scandal surrounding former king Juan Carlos, father of King Felipe. The former monarch recently left the country amid a public uproar over his alleged involvement in a corruption case and some believe that the 81-year-old won't be able to return to Spain.

Announcing his father's departure, King Felipe had said: "The King wishes to emphasise the historical importance that his father's reign represents, his legacy and his political and institutional work for Spain and democracy; and at the same time he wants to reaffirm the principles and values ​​on which it (Spain's democracy) is based."