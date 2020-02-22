Move over Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, another royal is giving us major style lessons. Queen Letizia of Spain is another royal style icon who rocks all the outfits she wears. She hosted an event at Zarzuela Palace, in Madrid, on Friday.

The mom-of-two attended audiences for representatives of the Visual Teaf and representatives of the Federation of Celiac Associations of Spain in Madrid. Queen Letizia recycled her favourite pink and orange Hugo Boss dress at the event. The last time she wore the floral outfit was in November 2019, to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Prado Museum, Daily Mail reports.

The 47-year-old royal's latest style gives fashionistas a lesson on wearing florals in during winter. The floral shirt dress from Hugo Boss is priced at £449, but unfortunately it has been sold out.

For her latest outing, Letizia teamed her look with the same berry coloured heels from Magrit. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of gold drop earrings, a smoky-eye and a pop of nude lipstick.

Letizia is known for her love of Hugo Boss and she recently wore a pastel pink trouser suit from the designer label. Earlier this week, the Spanish queen rocked a cape coat by Carolina Herrera over a grey checked suit, by Hugo Boss, for a meeting at UNICEF Headquarters.

Recently the Spanish royal court also released new portraits of the royal family. Letizia wore a fuchsia pink embroidered Carolina Herrera gown and the Fleur de Lys tiara. In the family pictures, the queen along with daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, wore sheath dresses in red and navy, also by Carolina Herrera.

Meanwhile, recently the White House announced that US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will host the Spanish royals – King Felipe and Queen Letizia in April.

"The visit will celebrate our two countries' close friendship and shared history, and reaffirm our commitments to stand together to address today's global challenges," the statement read.