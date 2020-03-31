While most of the royals across the world have cancelled their engagements in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Queen Maxima of Netherlands surprised her followers with a visit to a plant nursery on Friday.

Queen Maxima paid a visit to the Zuidbaak plantation in Honselersdijk on Friday and spoke with members of the horticultural sector, who have been witnessing a significant decrease in demand following the outbreak of novel coronavirus. The royal practised social distancing during the visit, pictures of which were shared by the Dutch royal court on Instagram.

For the visit, Maxima was dressed in head-to-toe camel, even down to her leather gloves, clutch, and heels. The 48-year-old wore a belted blazer and paired it with straight trousers for the outing on the sunny day. She styled her blonde locks in an elegant straight do and accessorised her look with a pair of statement earrings, reports Hello.

On the same day, King Willem-Alexander paid a visit to Isala Ziekenhuis, a hospital treating coronavirus patients in Zwolle. During the visit, the Dutch monarch spoke with doctors, staff, and members of the executive board of the hospital to discuss the steps being taken by them to deal with the pandemic.

The Netherlands confirmed its first COVID-19 case on February 27, and has witnessed over 800 deaths since then. The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the Netherlands has also passed the 10,000 mark.

The members of the Dutch royal family have also been in self-isolation. Maxima, along with husband Willem-Alexander and their three daughters, Princess Amalia, 16, Princess Alexia, 14, and Princess Ariane, 12, recently recorded a special video in appreciation of the healthcare workers.

In the video shared on social media, the royal couple clapped while their children and played musical instruments, to express their gratitude towards the frontline workers.

The royal couple shared another message for the healthcare workers on Instagram, writing: "Healthcare professionals are working all out to combat coronavirus. Our thoughts are with them and their patients, and with everyone in our Kingdom who is under intense pressure at present: business owners worried about their company, teachers working on remote teaching methods, and public leaders doing whatever is necessary."

"The widespread solidarity is heartwarming, if only because of the many helping hands reaching out to the elderly. Thank you!" they added.