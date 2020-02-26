The Dutch royal family revisited one of their favourite holiday destinations, Lech, in Austria for their annual winter photoshoot.

Queen Maxima looked elated as she hit the slopes with her family and posed for a photoshoot at the Lech ski resort. For the royal holiday, Maxima was joined by husband King Willem-Alexander and their daughters- Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariana, as well as king's mother- former Queen Beatrix. his brother Prince Constantijn was also in attendance with his wife Princess Laurentien and their children Count Claus-Casimir and Countesses Eloise and Leonore.

In one of the pictures shared on their official Instagram account, the family of eleven pose together flaunting huge smiles. In another picture, Maxima and Willem look adorable and happy as they hold onto each other. One photograph shows former queen Beatrix posing with her six grandchildren.

Media houses are invited annually to take the pictures of the Dutch royals, in exchange for leaving them alone during their holidays, reports Royal Central. The media code was established in 2005 to help the young princesses have a normal life outside the spotlight and extends to other members of the royal family. Under the guidelines, the royal family is supposed to participate in photoshoots twice a year- once in the summer and once at the start of their skiing holidays.

In return, the journalists are not allowed to photograph the royals outside official engagements. A media company denied invitation to the photoshoot this year after they reportedly violated the code by showing a picture of Princess Catharina-Amalia, the Princess of Orange, as the 16-year-old performed in a musical.

The members of the royal family have been skiing on the snowy mountains in Lech during their holidays for at least 15 years now. However, in an unfortunate incident during their vacation in the valley, Willem-Alexander's brother Prince Friso was caught in an avalanche in 2012. The accident sent him into a coma, and he passed away due to complications one and a half year later in August 2013. His wife Mabel Wisse Smit and daughters Countess Emma Luana and Countess Joanna Zaria did not join the royal family for this year's ski trip.