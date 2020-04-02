After briefly self-isolating at home following a trip to Austria, Queen Maxima of Netherlands is back to work, carrying out public engagements. At a time when most of the royal families across the world practise self-quarantine in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Days after carrying a surprise visit to a plant nursery in Honselersdijk to discuss the impact of COVID-19 illness on the earnings of the horticultural sector, Queen Maxima headed to Red Cross in Loenen to meet the volunteers caring for the elderly members who are considered more vulnerable to novel coronavirus, reports Hello. The Dutch royal practised social distancing norms in both of her visits as she wore gloves and refrained from shaking hands.

The mother-of-three, as well as the volunteers at Red Cross who help healthcare institutions with the reception of patients and collect protective equipment and medical devices, maintained a safe distance from each other during the visit.

Meanwhile, the 48-year-old continues to wow her fans with her style. For the outing on Tuesday, Maxima was dressed in a chic brown Saint Laurent houndstooth cape over a white jumper, which she paired with a black midi skirt, black heeled boots, black leather gloves, and a matching handbag.

Pictures of the visit were shared on the Dutch royal's Instagram account with the caption: "Queen Máxima visits volunteers from the Red Cross in Loenen. The working visit takes place in the context of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19). During the tour, the Queen spoke with volunteers who are committed to the elderly and vulnerable people, collecting protective equipment, medical devices and helping healthcare institutions. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima inform themselves about the consequences of the corona outbreak through telephone conversations and, if possible, through working visits."

The caption further informed that the king and the queen "express their support and appreciation for the efforts of so many in the fight against the pandemic," and that "measures are being taken in consultation with the organisations involved to allow the working visits to take place."

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, as well as their daughters— Princess Catharina-Amalia, 16, Princess Alexia, 14 and Princess Ariane, 12, had enjoyed a ski holiday with the rest of the royal family in February in Lech, Austria, where cases of coronavirus were confirmed shortly afterwards.

Following their visit, the Dutch royal house announced that the king and queen, as well as their three daughters, would practise social distancing, though they were not showing any symptoms, and added that the preventive measure would end by March 21.