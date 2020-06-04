Queen Maxima of the Netherlands turned several heads when she ditched expensive royal cars for a bicycle for her latest trip to a museum in The Hague.

As museums and art galleries in the Netherlands are beginning to reopen after months-long closure due to coronavirus pandemic, the government has issued guidelines asking people to only visit local attractions. So Queen Maxima cycled through The Hague, where she lives, to visit one of the city's most famous museums -- Kunstmuseum to oversee how it is planning to welcome visitors and follow social distancing measures after 11-weeks closure.

For the visit to the Kunstmuseum, which is famous for its collection of modern and contemporary art, the queen wore chic yellow coordinates that made riding a bicycle quite comfortable and at the same time created a fashion statement. The stylish royal has often been spotted wearing dresses and co-ords in single, bright colours.

For the outing, the 49-year-old sported a vibrant yellow shirt and teamed it with matching cropped trousers. She accessorised with statement yellow hoop earrings and cat-eye sunglasses and finished her look with a pair of nude pumps. She wore her blonde hair down in a sleek, straight style, and kept her makeup elegant with a brown smokey-eye, rosy blusher, and a delicate pink lipstick.

The Dutch royal court took to Instagram to share pictures of the royal's visit to the museum. The first picture showed the queen intently observing a piece of art, while in the second she can be seen in a meeting with the staff. The third picture was clicked when the royal arrived at the bicycle parking lot.

View this post on Instagram

â£Koningin MaÌxima bezoekt het Kunstmuseum Den Haag, dat is heropend na een sluiting van elf weken vanwege de coronapandemie. Culturele instellingen mogen per 1 juni onder voorwaarden weer open. Een algemene richtlijn voor bezoekers is om vooral lokaal uit te gaan, daarom bezocht Koningin MaÌxima een museum in eigen stad.ðŸš²â € â € Koningin MaÌxima spreekt met medewerkers van het museum, waaronder conservatoren en medewerkers die zich bezighouden met de invoering van de coronamaatregelen. Zo wordt o.a. gesproken over het niet kunnen presenteren van bruiklenen door de eerdere verplichte sluiting en over de invoering van de coronarichtlijnen voor musea.â € â € Na de gesprekken bezoekt Koningin MaÌxima de tentoonstellingen â€˜Koninklijk Blauw â€“ Het mooiste Delfts aardewerk van Willem en Maryâ€™ en â€˜Breitner vs Israels â€“ Vrienden en rivalenâ€™.â € â € @kunstmusem.nl #kunstmuseum #koninginmaÌxima #koningin #queen #tentoonstelling #koninklijkblauw #breitnervsisraels #coronapandemie #corona #covid19 #royalvisit #kunst #art #aardewerk #museum #kunstmusemdenhaag #denhaag ðŸ“¸ANP

A post shared by Koninklijk Huis (@koninklijkhuis) on

"Queen Máxima speaks with staff members of the museum, including curators and staff involved in the implementation of the corona measures...After the talks, Queen Máxima visited the exhibitions "Royal Blue - The most beautiful Delft pottery of Willem and Mary" and "Breitner vs Israels - Friends and rivals," the Dutch royal court wrote in the caption.

Cultural institutions in the Netherlands were allowed to reopen on June 1 under certain conditions. A day after the trip to the museum, Queen Maxima along with husband King Willem-Alexander paid a visit to the National Theater in The Hague on Wednesday evening.

View this post on Instagram

Koning Willem-Alexander en Koningin MÃ¡xima bezoeken de eerste voorstellingsavond na heropening van @hetnationaletheater in Theater aan het Spui in Den Haag. Het Koninklijk Paar ziet twee voorstellingen uit de nieuwe reeks â€˜Het Nationale Theater speelt altijdâ€™, die speciaal is ontwikkeld voor de heropening met inachtneming van de geldende maatregelen voor theaters. In het nagesprek praten het Koninklijk Paar en de andere theaterbezoekers met de acteurs en regisseurs. Koning Willem-Alexander spreekt zijn steun en waardering uit voor iedereen werkzaam in de theatersector. Theaters in Nederland kunnen vanaf 1 juni hun deuren weer openen voor maximaal dertig bezoekers, na een sluiting van elf weken vanwege de coronapandemie. #koning #king #koningwillemalexander #koningin #queen #koninginmÃ¡xima #theater #voorstelling #theatervoorstelling #covid19 #coronapandemie ðŸ“¸Rotapool

A post shared by Koninklijk Huis (@koninklijkhuis) on

During the visit, the couple who share three daughters Catharina-Amalia, 16, Alexia, 14, and Ariane, 12, saw two special performances from a series of shows that can be visited by 30 people at a time.

Netherlands royals
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands looks on during a visit to Quake City in Christchurch, New Zealand Kai Schwoerer/ Getty Images

For the date night, Maxima sported a loose black gown embroidered with colourful stitching and teamed it with a matching robe and scarf. Meanwhile, the 53-year-old monarch looked dapper in a smart blue blazer and shirt, which he paired with a pale blue tie and black brogues.