Queen Maxima of the Netherlands turned several heads when she ditched expensive royal cars for a bicycle for her latest trip to a museum in The Hague.

As museums and art galleries in the Netherlands are beginning to reopen after months-long closure due to coronavirus pandemic, the government has issued guidelines asking people to only visit local attractions. So Queen Maxima cycled through The Hague, where she lives, to visit one of the city's most famous museums -- Kunstmuseum to oversee how it is planning to welcome visitors and follow social distancing measures after 11-weeks closure.

For the visit to the Kunstmuseum, which is famous for its collection of modern and contemporary art, the queen wore chic yellow coordinates that made riding a bicycle quite comfortable and at the same time created a fashion statement. The stylish royal has often been spotted wearing dresses and co-ords in single, bright colours.

For the outing, the 49-year-old sported a vibrant yellow shirt and teamed it with matching cropped trousers. She accessorised with statement yellow hoop earrings and cat-eye sunglasses and finished her look with a pair of nude pumps. She wore her blonde hair down in a sleek, straight style, and kept her makeup elegant with a brown smokey-eye, rosy blusher, and a delicate pink lipstick.

The Dutch royal court took to Instagram to share pictures of the royal's visit to the museum. The first picture showed the queen intently observing a piece of art, while in the second she can be seen in a meeting with the staff. The third picture was clicked when the royal arrived at the bicycle parking lot.

"Queen Máxima speaks with staff members of the museum, including curators and staff involved in the implementation of the corona measures...After the talks, Queen Máxima visited the exhibitions "Royal Blue - The most beautiful Delft pottery of Willem and Mary" and "Breitner vs Israels - Friends and rivals," the Dutch royal court wrote in the caption.

Cultural institutions in the Netherlands were allowed to reopen on June 1 under certain conditions. A day after the trip to the museum, Queen Maxima along with husband King Willem-Alexander paid a visit to the National Theater in The Hague on Wednesday evening.

During the visit, the couple who share three daughters Catharina-Amalia, 16, Alexia, 14, and Ariane, 12, saw two special performances from a series of shows that can be visited by 30 people at a time.

For the date night, Maxima sported a loose black gown embroidered with colourful stitching and teamed it with a matching robe and scarf. Meanwhile, the 53-year-old monarch looked dapper in a smart blue blazer and shirt, which he paired with a pale blue tie and black brogues.