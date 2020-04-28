The royal family of Netherlands marked a quiet King's Day this year as the country deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

Queen Maxima, along with King Willem Alexander and their three daughters, posed for a photocall outside the Huis Ten Bosch Palace in The Hague on Monday to celebrate the reigning monarch's 53rd birthday on Monday.

The monarch's special day, which is observed as the King's Day and a national holiday in the country, is usually celebrated by the royal family with a traditional trip to Maastricht and a public ceremony. However, with social distancing measures in place, the royal family had to spend the day in isolation at home.

For the photocall, Willem-Alexander looked dapper in a navy suit, while Maxima posed in a stunning white and floral wide-leg jumpsuit with one of her signature chunky waist-belts. The 48-year-old paired her outfit with red platform-heeled sandals and left her blowdried hair loose.

The royal couple was joined by their three teenage daughters- Princess Catharina-Amalia, 16, Princess Alexia, 14, and Princess Ariane, 13. While Princess Catharina-Amalia, the heir apparent, opted for a sunny yellow broderie anglaise dress, Princess Alexia wore a white shirt dress with a black oversized waist belt like her mother. The youngest sibling Princess Ariane looked lovely in a pale blue frock.

The pictures were shared on the Dutch royal court's Instagram account, along with a caption that noted that the royal family will engage in various online activities during the day, and the celebration will end with a national toast by the king at 4 pm.

The Dutch royal court kept posting pictures of the royals throughout the day to keep the public updated about the King's Day celebration. The toast given by the monarch towards the end of the day was also shared with the followers on Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, members of the Concertgebouw Orchestra played the Dutch Wilhelmus anthem from their homes to mark the day, while the citizens observed social distancing guidelines to buy their traditional pastries, reports Mail Online.