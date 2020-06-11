Queen Maxima of Netherlands looked business chic as she stepped out in a woolen pantsuit and a 'shrobed' jacket for her latest royal engagement in The Hague.

Queen Maxima paid a visit to a mental healthcare institution Parnassia Group in The Hague to speak to people with mental health problems about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on themselves and their treatment. The Dutch royal looked stylish, relaxed, and prepared for the cold during the visit, in the woolen trouser suit in grey wool which she paired with a beige blouse.

The 49-year-old made a fashion statement as she draped a jacket around her shoulders in the trendy 'shrobing' style. Her cream blouse was cinched at the waist by a slim belt, and she also carried a neat clutch bag in a matching shade. She kept her makeup light, and accessorised her look with a long necklace adorned with pearl in gold, white and grey, and matching earrings. A matching bracelet and a gold watch could also be seen on her wrists.

During the visit to the institution, the queen interacted with its senior staff, who offer prevention, coaching and treatment for people suffering from psychological disorders and addiction problems. The staff told the royal about their experiences where they provided online treatments by video calling amidst the COVID-19 crisis. One of the online treatments offered by the institution is named "Super Brains." The treatment is given via an app which helps people with ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder).

The mother-of-three also discussed future prospects in psychiatry, as well as the Medical Contact Center which aims to maintain contact with patients and relatives 24/7 in order to be able to provide substantive care immediately.

Picture of the meeting was shared by the Dutch royal court on its Instagram account with the caption: "King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima inform themselves about the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and the use of measures to combat the virus through conversations and working visits. The working visits take place in accordance with the applicable guidelines."

The royal couple have increased the number of their working visits as the Netherlands is slowly returning to normalcy after months-long nationwide lockdown.