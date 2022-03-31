The Queen Mother, had she still been alive today, would not have forgiven Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for giving up their royal duties.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond claimed that Queen Elizabeth II's mother would be "unforgiving" towards the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. She claimed that the late royal, who died in 2002, would not be "having any of it."

Bond said the Queen Mother would draw parallels between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to King Edward VIII and socialite Wallis Simpson. The former British monarch abdicated in 1936 so he can marry the American divorcee in 1937.

Interestingly, the Duke of Sussex also married an American divorcee. The former "Suits" star was previously married to film producer Trevor Engelson.

Read more Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could 'fade into obscurity' like Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson

"In the Queen Mother's eyes, they'd (Susexxes) be opening up ancient wounds. She'd be unbending and unforgiving," Bond told OK! magazine.

She added, "Here's another prince of royal blood being taken away by an American actress - I think that's how she would see it. To her, it would've been Wallis Simpson all over again."

King Edward VII chose love over his royal duties, which led to the Queen Mother's husband George VI, taking over the throne. This in turn led to where the British monarchy is now, with their daughter Queen Elizabeth II on the throne.

It is said that the Queen Mother did not like changes. Bond described her as "very old-fashioned, a true traditional." She explained, "I remember her private secretary saying that change was an absolute anathema here at Clarence House."

However, the Queen Mother bravely took up the challenge of becoming the wife of a king. She supported her husband and the monarchy until her death.

On the contrary, she would have been proud of Prince Harry's older brother, Prince William. The Duke of Cambridge remained loyal to his duties and the same can be said for his wife Kate Middleton.

"More than anyone, she'd be proud of William. I think he's shaping up to be such a popular and modern future monarch," Bond shared. She added that the Queen Mother and her eldest grandson the Prince of Wales also shared "such a love" between them. She "was always proud of Prince Charles and the role that he's made for himself."