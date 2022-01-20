Amid reports that a party was held at 10 Downing Street just hours before Queen Elizabeth II sat alone at her husband's funeral to follow coronavirus guidelines, it has been claimed that she was also offered by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to bend the rules.

According to a report in Private Eye, Downing Street had asked Buckingham Palace if they should issue a temporary easing of pandemic restrictions, which would have meant that more mourners could have attended Prince Philip's funeral in April last year. Only 30 guests were allowed at the funeral as per the social distancing guidelines, and the monarch had to sit alone in an entire aisle as she attended the service for her husband of 73 years.

However, the Queen refused to accept the offer made by her government as she wanted to "set an example" for the members of the public. The 95-year-old was of the opinion that bending the restrictions for her would be unfair to the many people who had also lost loved ones during the crisis.

So instead of becoming an exception to the rules and accepting some company at the funeral, the British monarch chose to lead by example.

The Boris Johnson government has faced heavy criticism after reports emerged that several gatherings were held at Number 10 during the coronavirus lockdown. The critics have repeatedly pointed out that the Prime Minister should have learned from the Queen who followed the guidelines even at the somber occasion.

Johnson has admitted to attending one of these gatherings, but insists that he didn't know it was a party and thought it was a work event which was allowed as per the guidelines. The opposition and even MPs from his own party are now putting pressure on him to resign, and have been handing in letters of no-confidence in him. The most striking revolt came in the House of Commons when former minister David Davis told the PM: "In the name of God, go."

However, the PM has remained defiant and is not willing to resign. Meanwhile, senior civil servant Sue Gray is leading an inquiry into the matter, and will publish her findings next week.