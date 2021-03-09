Crisis talks were carried out at Buckingham Palace after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, but Queen Elizabeth II refused to sign off a statement that Buckingham Palace wanted to release addressing the claims made by the couple.

According to a report in The Times, Buckingham Palace wanted to release a statement that would have "highlighted the family's love and concern for the couple" in an effort to de-escalate tensions, but the Queen has requested more time to consider a response. A statement will likely be released once the 94-year-old has carefully considered the situation.

The decision was taken after lengthy crisis talks at the palace on Monday, the morning after the interview was aired. Apart from the queen, the talks were attended by Prince Charles and Prince William as well as key aides. Meanwhile, Royal Household staff and Royal Communications are reportedly ignoring calls from journalists.

A number of allegations have been made against the Royal Household in the bombshell interview, the most damaging claim being that Meghan Markle was denied proper help when she was having suicidal thoughts. Another claim that has sparked a huge controversy is that an unnamed member of The Royal Family was concerned about the skin colour of Meghan and Harry's child, and that the palace didn't want their son Archie to be a Prince because of his mixed-race heritage.

While Harry and Meghan refused to divulge the name of the royal who made the racist comment as it would be too "damaging," the Duke of Sussex spoke to Oprah off-camera requesting her to clarify that his grandparents the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh had no part in it.

Though the royal household is keeping away from the public till they make a decision about their stand, Kate Middleton has continued carrying out her royal duties. The Duchess of Cambridge held a video call with record-breaking rower Jasmine Harrison on Monday to mark International Women's Day.

Meanwhile, Kate and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, were seen driving through London in separate cars on Monday afternoon with stony expressions on their faces, reports Mail Online. Kate, who was driving herself, was also a part of the Oprah interview where it was alleged that she made Meghan cry, though she apologised afterward and is "a good person."