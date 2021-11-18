Queen Elizabeth II stood unaided as she returned to royal duties after pulling out from attending the Remembrance Sunday service at the last minute.

The 95-year-old was dressed in a green, orange and white floral dress accessorised with a string of pearls as she held a face-to-face audience at Windsor Castle on Wednesday. She was pictured in Windsor's Oak Room - a sitting room that doubles as a private office, sharing a brief conversation with General Sir Nick Carter upon the relinquishment of his appointment as Chief of the Defence Staff.

This was the Queen's first in-person audience since she hosted a global investor summit at Windsor on October 19. As Sir Nick walked through the door, he was greeted by one of the Queen's dorgis, before he approached her for a chat.

The Queen today received General Sir Nick Carter for an Audience at Windsor Castle upon the relinquishment of his appointment as Chief of the Defence Staff. pic.twitter.com/Pvttc0hv7w — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 17, 2021

During their conversation, the British monarch said Sir Nick's upcoming retirement is "rather sad," to which he replied, "eight years, it's a long time." He further mentioned to the Queen that his only predecessor to have served as long as him was her own cousin Lord Mountbatten.

The general added that he thought "the time had come to move on and do other things."

The audience came just a day after the Queen was unable to attend the Church of England's national assembly, for the first time in her 69-year reign. Her youngest son, Prince Edward, attended in her place and read out a speech on her behalf.

"It is hard to believe that it is over 50 years since Prince Philip and I attended the very first meeting of the General Synod. None of us can slow the passage of time; and while we often focus on all that has changed in the intervening years, much remains unchanged, including the Gospel of Christ and his teachings," the Queen said in the speech read by Edward.

As concerns about her health continue to amplify, her heir Prince Charles admitted that carrying out royal duties has not been the same for her these days, reports Mail Online. When asked about her health on his ongoing trip to Jordan, the Prince of Wales said, "She's alright, thank you very much. Once you get to 95, it's not quite as easy as it used to be."

"It's bad enough at 73!" he added, referring to his own upcoming birthday on Sunday.