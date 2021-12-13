Prince Andrew has not forewarned his mother Queen Elizabeth II and other senior British royals about how he is going to fight the sex abuse case against him.

A lawsuit has been filed against the Duke of York by Jeffrey Epstein's accuser Virginia Giuffre who has accused him of having sex with her three times while she was still a minor and was being trafficked by the late pedophile. The royal vehemently denies the claims or any recollection of meeting Giuffre, and his lawyers are planning to keep the same stand during the court proceedings.

Andrew had already caused a lot of controversy for the Queen when he avoided being served up with legal papers in the case by taking up residence at Balmoral estate where she was staying. However, he is still not alerting his family about his defence strategy. According to a report in The Mirror, he has been "less than forthcoming" to his family over how he will battle the allegation.

Insiders said that the British monarch has been "left in the dark" about her son's plans for the case even though she will be the one paying his hefty legal fees. It is understood that he had "little or no discussion" with the British monarch, or his elder brother Prince Charles and nephew Prince William.

"Everyone from the very top has been left in the dark. The fact there has been little or no discussion with senior members of the family is just mind-boggling," a well-placed source said. Buckingham Palace had no comment on the matter.

Sources also said that preparations for the case have not been going well because of infighting between Andrew's UK solicitor Gary Bloxsome and his US lawyer Andrew Brettler due to a "severe clash in personalities." His legal team is scheduled to deliver final submissions on Monday. A judge will rule whether a trial will be held.

It is expected that the revelations in the ongoing trial against Epstein's associate and ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell are also going to affect the case against Prince Andrew. Evidence recently submitted in the trial revealed a picture of Epstein and Maxwell lounging at the Queen's log cabin in Glen Beg at Balmoral estate. A victim of Epstein also claimed she remembers the British royal being present on the disgraced financier's private jet, Lolita Express.