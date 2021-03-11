Queen Elizabeth II will possibly hold "private" talks with her family members to discuss the racism claims made against an unknown royal by her granddaughter-in-law, Meghan Markle. At the same time, Buckingham Palace officials are reportedly in "fear" that Meghan and Prince Harry might even reveal the name of the royal if the palace chooses to deny their claim.

In its statement about Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview on Tuesday, Buckingham Palace had said that the issues raised by the couple, including that a royal raised concerns about their child's skin colour, would be "addressed privately." A senior palace source told the Mirror about the statement: "At the heart of all of this there is a family. They should be given the opportunity to discuss the issues raised privately, as a family. It has been important for us to carefully consider any response before issuing; and of course releasing something today meant viewers in the UK had the opportunity to watch the interview, if they wished to, first."

"Diversity, equality, inclusion and mental health are important issues and highlighting that has formed part of the work of Members of the Royal Family for many years," the insider added.

According to the outlet, the Queen will now separately quiz the royals including Prince William and Prince Charles about the revelation. Their wives, Kate Middleton and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall are also expected to be drawn into the probe.

Harry and Meghan refused to reveal the name of the royal who made the comments since it would be too "damaging for them," but it has brought all the family members on the radar, except the Queen and her husband Prince Philip. The couple has been cleared, as Harry had clarified it to Oprah off camera that his grandparents weren't involved in any such conversation.

Meanwhile, a source says that the palace waited for a while before releasing a statement as it was in fear that the royal who made the comment might be "named" and "shamed" if the situation isn't handled properly. A senior palace source told Evening Standard that they feared outright denying the allegations made by Harry and Meghan could backfire, and so they took a different approach in their statement.

"A denial could lead the Sussexes breaking their vow and naming the member of the royal family who discussed their son's skin colour. There is a lack of trust," the insider said, adding that the palace could not deny the claims until they knew exactly what was said and in what context.

"It could lead to the Sussexes naming names and it blowing up again," the source said.

"The Queen has taken the decision to not pour petrol on the fire, but everyone is well aware that Harry and Meghan could go public again if they are not satisfied," a separate source told the Mirror.