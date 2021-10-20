Queen Elizabeth II was nominated for Oldie Magazine's "Oldie of the Year Award" this year, but she politely turned it down saying she doesn't believe she meets the "relevant criteria."

"You are as old as you feel," the 95-year-old said in a letter to the publication, adding that she hopes the magazine will find "a more worthy recipient."

'You are as old as you feel' - HM the Queen salutes the Oldies of the Year - https://t.co/UljucZEcvL pic.twitter.com/MABawOxGCB — The Oldie (@OldieMagazine) October 19, 2021

Meanwhile, another member of the British royal family attended the award ceremony held at the Savoy Hotel in London on Tuesday to honour the 2021 nominees. The Queen's eldest daughter-in-law Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, congratulated the magazine on marking its 30th anniversary this year and praised the winners of its Oldie award.

In a speech at the awards luncheon, the royal said, "Famously, Abraham Lincoln said, 'Whatever you are, be a good one.' And I think we can agree that, whatever they are, today's winners are very good ones indeed. My warm congratulations to all of them."

The 74-year-old further praised the magazine "on reaching its thirtieth year and for being a publication that is both original and unique – dedicated to us oldies, but with an ever-youthful spirit."

The consort of Britain's future monarch also read a poem by John Sparrow titled "Growing Old," which reads, "I'm accustomed to my deafness, To my dentures, I'm resigned, I can cope with my bifocals, But – oh dear! – I miss my mind." The Duchess said that "there are times when we all experience those senior moments but there are advantages to growing older too," like watching one's grandchildren.

The Duchess herself is a mother of two and grandmother to five children. She has five grandchildren through her marriage to the Prince of Wales as well.

The Oldie Award, given annually by the magazine, honours the achievements of older people who have made special contributions to public life. This year's award went to 90-year-old acting legend Leslie Caron, who is one of the last surviving stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood cinema.

Other award winners included married doctor couple Dr. Mridul Kumar Datta and Dr. Saroj Datta, who were honoured with the "Oldie NHS Angels of the Year." The duo, both 81 years old, came to the UK in 1965 and married in 1966 having both qualified from the same medical school in Calcutta, India. Dr. Mridul has spent 56 years working in the NHS and 50 years in general practice, while his wife spent 55 years in the NHS and 46 years in general practice.

The magazine noted that the couple, who kept working during the COVID-19 health crisis and delivered vaccines at their Blackburn-based medical practice, "have notched up over 110 years of exemplary service to the NHS."