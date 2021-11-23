Peter Phillips, the eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, has reportedly found love over a year after his split from Autumn Phillips.

Peter attended the joint christening of his sister Zara and Mike Tindall's son, Lucas, and cousin Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's son, August, with his old school friend Lindsay Wallace. A spokesperson for the 44-year-old confirmed that Wallace, daughter of an oil tycoon and a childhood friend of Peter and Zara from the time they attended Gordonstoun school, was present at the ceremony at Windsor on Sunday, reports Mail Online.

Peter shares two children, daughters Savannah, ten, and Isla, nine, with his ex-wife Autumn from whom he split in February last year. They finalised their divorce in June this year. Wallace also shares two children with her ex-husband.

It is said that Peter and Wallace became close after spending time together following the breakdowns of both their marriages. The British royal was spotted visiting Wallace's home in St Cyrus, near Montrose, Aberdeenshire, in March, making headlines over speculations that he had breached lockdown restrictions to make the 460-mile round trip from his home in Gloucestershire. Furious locals had alerted the police after spotting his car at Wallace's home in the village of St Cyrus.

The father-of-two insisted at the time that the trip to Scotland was only in his role as a marketing consultant for company XF Medical, which was set up in June last year to provide rapid Covid tests and antibody tests for businesses. Officers "issued advice" after receiving complaints from the locals, but Peter insisted he was only staying there overnight while on business, after which Police Scotland concluded that it was an "essential travel" and he was not breaking lockdown rules.

However, sources claimed that the only son of Princess Anne was "besotted" by Wallace. An insider said the pair have been "keeping things under wraps" and "only the inner circle knew about this friendship." He had reportedly visited her in August last year as well.

Meanwhile, he continues to share his home on his mother's Gatcombe estate with his ex-wife, as they co-parent their children.