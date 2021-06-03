Buckingham Palace has planned a series of extravagant celebrations spanning over a year to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

On February 6, 2022, the Queen will complete 70 years on the throne, becoming the first British monarch to mark the milestone. To celebrate the unprecedented and historic occasion, the 95-year-old and the members of the royal family will travel across the United Kingdom throughout the year taking part in a variety of engagements, reports Royal Central.

The nationwide tour, which is expected to begin in the coming weeks, will be similar to the 2012 tour held to mark the Queen's Diamond Jubilee, during which the Queen had visited 51 cities and towns with her late husband Prince Philip. The working royals will stop in major cities and towns to meet members of local communities and conduct walkabouts during the tour.

The main celebration will take place in the last four days of the first week of June 2022, while the Queen's birthday parade "Trooping the Colour" which takes place on the second Saturday of June will also be rescheduled to the first Thursday of the month to coincide with the jubilee.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson announced on Wednesday: "An extended bank holiday, from Thursday 2nd to Sunday 5th June, will provide an opportunity for communities and people throughout the United Kingdom to come together to celebrate the historic milestone."

Trooping the Colour:

Over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians will come together to mark her 96th official birthday on June 2, 2022. Her family members will also join the parade on horseback and in carriages.

The parade will begin at Buckingham Palace and move down The Mall to Horse Guard's Parade, finally ending with the traditional RAF fly-past, which the monarch and her family members will watch from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Platinum Jubilee Beacons:

Royal jubilees, weddings, and coronations are celebrated in the UK with the lighting of beacons, a tradition which will be upheld on the Platinum Jubilee. Beacons will be lit throughout the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man, and UK Overseas Territories. For the first time, each of the capital cities of the Commonwealth countries will also light a beacon to celebrate the Queen.

Service of Thanksgiving: T

he service honouring the Queen's reign will be held at St Paul's Cathedral on Friday, June 3, along with other events on the day which aren't yet announced.

The Derby at Epsom Downs:

The Queen, whose love for horses and races is well-known, will attend the Derby with the rest of her family on Saturday, June 4.

Platinum Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace:

The BBC will stage and broadcast the live concert on Saturday, which will be attended by the biggest names in entertainment. Members of the public will also be able to apply for tickets in due course. Similar concerts were held at the palace at the Queen's Golden Jubilee celebration in 2002 and the Diamond Jubilee celebration in 2012.

The Big Jubilee Lunch:

The traditional lunch which was launched in 2009 encourages people to come together to share friendship, food, and fun with neighbours. Street parties and picnics among other gatherings will be held on Sunday, June 5 to mark the Big Lunch.

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant:

Over 5,000 people from across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth will participate in the pageant which will be held against the backdrop of Buckingham Palace, to celebrate the service of the Queen. The pageant scheduled for Sunday will feature street art, theatre, music, circus, carnival, and costume among other arts and entertainment.