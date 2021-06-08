The British royal family members have given strong but contradictory hints about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal titles, amid increasing demands to revoke their Duke and Duchess status due to their tirade against Buckingham Palace.

Australian TV presenter Lisa Wilkinson pointed out on Monday that there was a very telling difference between how Queen Elizabeth II and her future heirs Prince Charles and Prince William responded to Harry and Meghan's baby news.

Harry and Meghan announced the arrival of their daughter on June 6, two days after her birth, and revealed that they have named her Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, her middle name an ode to her late grandmother Princess Diana and her first name a tribute to her great-grandmother. The Queen had coined the name for herself as a kid, as she had difficulty pronouncing Elizabeth and referred to herself as Lilibet.

Harry's father Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles responded to the announcement with a post on their social media accounts. "Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie on the arrival of baby Lilibet Diana. Wishing them all well at this special time," they wrote.

Meanwhile, Harry's elder brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton wrote in their message, "We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie."

Wilkinson pointed out on her Twitter account that neither Charles nor William referred to Harry and Meghan by their Duke and Duchess of Sussex title in their congratulatory messages. "Can't help noticing that neither the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, nor Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, used Harry and Meghan's royal titles in the messages of congrats on the birth of baby Lilibet," The Project host tweeted.

She added that the Queen, after whom the baby is named, was the only one who included Harry and Meghan's titles in her message.

Can’t help noticing that neither the Duke and Duches of Cambridge, nor Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, used Harry and Meghan’s royal titles in the messages of congrats on the birth of baby Lilibet.



The Queen - after whom the baby is named - was the only one that did. — Lisa Wilkinson (@Lisa_Wilkinson) June 6, 2021

The statement released by Buckingham Palace on behalf of the British monarch read, "Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana! The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news. Lilibet is Her Majesty's 11th great-grandchild."

The Sussexes' titles will remain intact as long as the Queen approves it, however, there have been reports that the heir apparent doesn't quite agree with his mother's approach towards Harry and Meghan's public allegations against the palace. Though the couple spoke fondly of the "wonderful" Queen in their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry openly spoke about feeling "let down" and "disappointed" by his father Charles.

Harry continued his criticism of his father in his subsequent interviews, including his appearance on Apple TV+ mental health series "The Me You Can't See" that he has co-produced with Oprah Winfrey. He has also spoken of his feud with his only sibling William, while claiming that both Charles and William are "trapped" in the system of monarchy.