Queen Elizabeth II has faced a number of tragedies over the past year, including the death of Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years. A new documentary described the period as her second "annus horribilis," while royal experts noted that the British monarchy could come out stronger from it regardless of how it seems at the moment.

The British monarch had previously used the term annus horribilis, a Latin phrase meaning "horrible year," to describe the year 1992. A major fire had engulfed Windsor Castle that year, while the Queen also witnessed the breakdown of the marriages of two of her children- Princess Anne and Prince Andrew.

Channel 5's new documentary, titled "2021: The Queen's Terrible Year," noted that this year has also been a tragic one for the monarch, marred by several controversies as well. While Prince Philip took his last breaths in April this year, her son Prince Andrew was hit by a sex abuse lawsuit by Jeffrey Epstein's accuser Virginia Giuffre. Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a number of allegations against the British royal family in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In addition, her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, had to let go of his closest aide Michael Fawcett after reports claimed that he promised a Saudi billionaire British honours and citizenship in exchange for a huge donation to the royal's charity. At the same time, the Queen had to reduce her royal duties due to a number of health complications.

Charles Anson, who served as the monarch's press secretary between 1990 and 1997, which included her last "annus horribilis," told the documentary that the 95-year-old has emerged victorious through her new horrible year and the Crown will only be strengthened by it. He said, "The strength of our monarchy is that it is able to adapt. It's changing and I think providing the values are still there, it often changes for the better."

Stewart Purvis, CBE, a former TV executive and documentary producer, agreed with Anson and said that the Queen has "symbolised so much of what we hope for from a royal family" that the "respect for her is stronger than ever."

"I think the future of the Royal Family is more secure as a result of the way she's steered us through these difficult months," he added.

Journalist and broadcaster Andrew Neil also hailed the monarch as a "unifying figure" and a "figure of love" for the nation. "That wasn't always true in previous crises. This time she's come through with flying colours," he said.