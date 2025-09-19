A legendary career that defined a generation of baseball fans is coming to a somber end as Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw confirmed that he will retire after this season, closing an 18 year saga with one of Major League Baseball's most famous and accomplished franchises.

An 18 Year Iconic Career with the Dodgers

There are some names that have defined it for the past 2 decades and one of them is Clayton Kershow. Kershaw, who turned 37 this year, made his debut for the Dodgers on 25 May 2008 and has stayed with them throughout. This loyalty and longevity with the team has made him the face of the franchise making a record that makes him stand among the greatest pitchers in baseball's modern era. He now retires with a career win-loss record of 222–96, alongside 15 shutouts, incredibly one of the best among active pitchers in 2025. Furthermore, his career earned run average (ERA) of 2.54 is the lowest of any pitcher in the live-ball era dating back to 1920. He truly had a run of the century.

Over the course of his career, Kershaw secured 11 All-Star selections, three National League Cy Young Awards and the National League's Most Valuable Player title in 2014. He was also key player in delivering World Series victories for Los Angeles in both 2020 and 2024. These unmatched achievements were acknowledged by Dodgers chairman Mark Walter who hailed them as 'truly legendary' when announcing his retirement plans.

The Final Season and Farewell

According to reports, Kershaw's last regular-season start at Dodger Stadium is scheduled against old rivals, the San Francisco Giants. That clash carries symbolic weight too as the Giants were also the opponent when Kershaw delivered some of his most memorable outings during his prime years as fans would remember. In stepping away from the game, he now becomes only the fourth left-hander in Major League history to surpass 3,000 strikeouts, and he achieved this feat recently on 2 July 2025. He finishes his career with 3,039 strikeouts, joining a small group of pitchers to ever reach the insane milestone.

The decision to retire now, according to reports, comes after discussions with his wife Ellen and a sense that he wished to conclude his career on his own terms, while he is still capable of contributing at the highest level rather than being forced out by injury. That is an honourable and wise move by him. While Dodgers fans might be sad with the news. Kershaw himself described feeling 'at peace' with the decision, and that should give his fans some perspective as he reportedly battled shoulder and back issues in previous seasons.

What is Clayton Kershaw's Net Worth in 2025?

Financially speaking, Kershaw leaves the game as one of its highest-earning stars ever. He signed a one year deal worth £6 million ($7.5 million) guaranteed for the 2025 season with incentives that could raise the total to £12.8 million ($16 million) potentially. That agreement followed a series of big money contracts stretching back to his three year £74.4 million ($93 million) extension signed in 2018, which included an £18.4 million ($23 million) signing bonus spread over three seasons.

However, those are just the recent big numbers he has earned. Over 18 years in Major League Baseball, his total salary earnings reportedly reached an estimated £251.7 million ($314.6 million), which puts him among the top earners in the history of the sport. While Forbes once valued his net worth at £21.8 million ($27.3 million) in 2020, Celebrity Net Worth gives a more believable number as his 2025 fortune is reportedly at £136 million ($170 million). This not only includes his contracts but also his endorsements, investments and charitable ventures.

Kershaw's charitable work, which he often undertakes alongside his wife, the 'Kershaw's Challenge', a foundation that has raised a lot of money for children and families in need.

Clayton Kershaw's Family Life

Speaking of his life away from the spotlight of the mound, Kershaw's personal life has also drawn interest from fans as he is seen as a family man. He married his girlfriend of 7 years, Ellen Melson, on 4 December 2010. Together they have four children, with a fifth reportedly on the way at the time of his retirement announcement expanding his family even further. That stable family base contributed to Kershaw's decision to retire while still healthy in order to devote more time to his wife and children, which is a very noble move.

As of this writing, Kershaw has not announced any concrete plans for life after baseball, though speculations are always abound. For instance, given his deep ties to the Dodgers, some fans expect him to remain connected to the organisation in an advisory or coaching role. Others, however, anticipate that his charitable foundation will become his primary focus, alongside family life.