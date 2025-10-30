FBI Director Kash Patel is facing mounting criticism after reports surfaced that he allegedly used a $60 million FBI jet for a personal trip to see his girlfriend, 26-year-old country singer Alexis Wilkins, perform in Pennsylvania. The incident has reignited scrutiny over Patel's travel practices and taxpayer spending within the bureau.

According to flight records, Patel's government plane, identified as N708JH, landed at Pennsylvania's State College Airport on 25 October at 5:40pm local time, the same day Wilkins performed at the Bryce Jordan Center at Penn State University for the Real American Freestyle wrestling event. The aircraft departed at 8:03pm and arrived in Nashville at 8:28pm, before flying to San Angelo, Texas, the next morning.

Wilkins posted a photo of herself with Patel at the event the following day, where he was seen wearing an FBI-branded hoodie. The image sparked immediate backlash after being widely shared on social media.

Who Is Alexis Wilkins?

Alexis Wilkins is a 26-year-old country singer and songwriter from Nashville, Tennessee. She is of American descent and began performing professionally in her teens before gaining recognition in Nashville's music scene. Known for her patriotic lyrics and Southern country style, she has performed at numerous music festivals and public events.

Wilkins and Patel were first linked in early 2024, with several sightings of the pair attending political and sporting events together. She is also pursuing a lawsuit against former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin, who previously made false claims about her background, including calling her a 'honeypot' tied to Israeli intelligence.

Accusations of Misuse and Double Standards

Former FBI agent turned whistleblower Kyle Seraphin drew attention to Patel's alleged misuse of taxpayer resources. 'We're in the middle of a government shutdown where they're not even gonna pay all of the employees that work for the agency this guy heads,' Seraphin said on The Kyle Seraphin Show. 'And this guy is jetting off to hang out with his girlfriend in Nashville on our dime?'

Seraphin further accused the couple of 'grifting off the American public,' claiming Patel used the FBI's $60 million jet for a personal trip.

FBI policy mandates that directors use government aircraft for secure travel but reimburse only the equivalent of a commercial economy ticket for personal journeys. A flight from State College to Nashville costs approximately £190 ($250), leaving taxpayers to cover the remaining expenses, including fuel and landing fees.

The FBI and Wilkins have not responded to requests for comment.

Past Criticism and Political Fallout

This is not the first time Patel has faced questions about his travel. Reports from earlier in 2025 suggested that he took several taxpayer-funded trips to Nashville soon after being appointed FBI Director, allegedly to visit Wilkins.

The controversy is particularly notable given Patel's past criticism of former FBI leaders. In 2023, he accused then-director Christopher Wray of 'jetting off on taxpayer dollars' in a Truth Social post where he used the hashtag '#GovernmentGangster.'

As scrutiny intensifies, the controversy threatens to overshadow Patel's leadership of the bureau. Critics argue the FBI must prioritise accountability, especially amid heightened public distrust.