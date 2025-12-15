There's a new update for ChatGPT fans: Get ready for 'ChatGPT Adult.' ChatGPT is preparing for a clear split between adult and younger users, a change that could reshape how the platform works depending on who is logged in. But just what do we know about this different 'mode'?

OpenAI has confirmed plans to introduce an age-verified adult mode for ChatGPT, designed exclusively for users above the legal age. The company said that this feature is intended to allow more mature topics and fewer content restrictions for adults, while keeping stricter limits in place for minors. OpenAI has described the logic as simple, stating that adults and children should not be treated the same when using the platform.

The adult mode was first mentioned publicly in October and has since gained a clearer timeline. According to reporting, OpenAI is aiming for an early 2026 rollout, provided its technical safeguards are ready. The feature will not launch at all unless age verification meets internal standards.

When Adult Mode Could Launch

OpenAI says ChatGPT's adult mode is planned for early 2026, with further clarification suggesting a possible release window in the first quarter of that year. Fidji Simo, OpenAI's CEO of Applications, has told reporters that this timing depends entirely on the successful testing of their age prediction and verification systems. Without those systems working as intended, the release will be delayed or ultimately, even possibly cancelled.

The United States is expected to be the first market to receive access if the rollout proceeds. Reports also indicate the feature may be limited to paid subscribers, although OpenAI has not formally confirmed pricing details. Testing of the required systems is currently taking place in select countries.

How Age Verification Will Work

Unlike older opt-in systems that relied on users self-reporting their age, OpenAI is moving to AI-based age checks. The company is developing models designed to estimate a user's age based on in-app behaviour and other signals. This system is still in early testing and is being closely monitored.

According to OpenAI, the main purpose of the system is to identify teenagers who may attempt to present themselves as adults. Only verified adult users would be able to access adult mode features. OpenAI has made it clear that adult content will not be allowed unless age verification is reliable.

Once verified, adult users could see fewer restrictions on certain topics and conversations. Sam Altman has previously said OpenAI wants to treat adult users as adults, a statement widely interpreted as support for more open use cases. He has hinted that this could include 'flirtatious conversations and even erotica' for verified adults.

These changes would place ChatGPT alongside other AI platforms, such as Grok and smaller tools, that already allow NSFW content. However, OpenAI has stressed that safety controls for minors will remain strict by default.

Why OpenAI Is Making This Change

The push for adult mode comes after ongoing feedback from users about how ChatGPT feels following recent model changes. Some users complained after the removal of GPT-4o following the launch of GPT-5, saying GPT-4o felt more conversational and human-like. Adult mode may be OpenAI's way of addressing those concerns without exposing younger users to unsuitable material.

If launched, ChatGPT's adult mode will only be available to users who pass age verification checks. Minors will continue to use a version of ChatGPT with tighter content limits and safeguards, while who are verified could gain access to features and conversations that are currently restricted.

As of now, OpenAI has not confirmed an exact release date beyond early 2026.