A California rabbi's son has been charged with murder after a 28-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle outside a Costco warehouse, leaving investigators searching for answers about the circumstances surrounding the deadly encounter.

Abba Bryski, 35, has been charged with murder after a 28-year-old man from Modesto, California, was fatally struck by a vehicle near the Costco fuel pumps in Camarillo on Tuesday, 20 October, according to authorities.

Bryski's father is a prominent Jewish religious leader in Southern California. He was arrested after witnesses identified him as the driver involved. Bryski faces a murder charge and a separate felony allegation relating to resisting, obstructing or delaying a law enforcement officer or emergency medical technician, according to court records.

Court documents also identify the vehicle allegedly involved in Lang's death as a 2017 Infiniti Q60 coupe, according to The Sun. Bryski is scheduled to appear at Ventura County Superior Court on Monday, 26 October.

Witnesses Direct Police to Suspected Driver

Emergency services were called to the Costco premises on West Ventura Boulevard at approximately 8:37 p.m. following reports that a pedestrian had been hit near the fuel pumps. Deputies arriving at the location were directed towards Bryski, who was reportedly inside a vehicle nearby. Officers detained him while emergency responders attended to the injured man.

Lang, a resident of Modesto, California, was taken to hospital but died from his injuries. Bryski was arrested and transferred to Ventura County Jail. Detectives have not explained what evidence prompted them to pursue a homicide investigation instead of treating the incident solely as a fatal traffic collision.

'Detectives with the Sheriff's Major Crimes Bureau assumed responsibility for the investigation and are actively investigating the incident as a homicide,' the Ventura County Sheriff's Office's news release stated. 'The cause and manner of the death will be determined by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office.' The deputies also added that the investigation remains active.

Investigators have not disclosed whether Bryski and Lang had a previous encounter or whether an argument took place prior to the collision. Authorities have not publicly disclosed a motive or explained the circumstances that led to the fatal incident. Investigators have not publicly established whether the vehicle strike was deliberate.

Murder Investigation Continues Ahead of Court Appearance

The incident occurred outside a newly constructed Costco warehouse scheduled to welcome customers on 30 October. While the main building has not yet opened, its petrol station has been operating since May. It remains uncertain whether the ongoing police investigation will interfere with the retailer's planned opening.

Conflicting accounts have emerged concerning Bryski's detention conditions. Earlier reports placed his bail at $3 million (roughly £2.3 million), while subsequent reporting cited prosecutors indicating that he was being held without bail. Authorities have not publicly clarified the discrepancy.

Bryski is presumed innocent unless proven guilty, and investigators continue to seek witnesses who may help establish what happened before Lang was struck.

Authorities are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could help investigators reconstruct the events to come forward. Witnesses can contact Ventura County Sheriff's Office Detective Erik Hernandez at 805-384-4729 or Detective Gerardo Cruz at 805-384-4726.