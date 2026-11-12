Prince Harry is reportedly growing increasingly concerned that Prince William could influence King Charles III's future inheritance decisions, leaving him and Meghan Markle financially disadvantaged. With the brothers' relationship still deeply strained, the Duke of Sussex is said to fear that his elder brother holds greater sway over their father's decisions.

The concerns reportedly extend beyond inheritance, with Harry also said to be feeling financial pressure as he tries to sustain the Sussexes' lifestyle in the United States. The latest claims offer another glimpse into the tensions complicating his hopes of repairing family relationships.

Prince Harry's Reported Inheritance Concerns Come Amid Ongoing Royal Rift

Prince Harry's alleged anxiety comes against the backdrop of a longstanding breakdown in his relationship with his estranged brother, Prince William. According to an unnamed source quoted by Closer, Harry is reportedly concerned that William's growing influence over their father could affect future inheritance decisions. The source also claims that Charles's recent praise for his elder son has heightened Harry's concerns about his own financial future.

'He's convinced William would not care less if he and Meghan miss out financially, and the way Charles has been praising William lately has him deeply worried that his brother is only one his father really listens to when it comes to these big future decisions,' the insider claimed.

These claims have not been independently verified. There is no publicly available evidence that King Charles intends to change his estate plans, exclude Harry from an inheritance or give William control over decisions concerning his personal estate.

Prince Harry and Prince William's Ongoing Royal Rift

The brothers' relationship has been strained for several years, particularly since Harry and Meghan stepped back from their roles as senior working royals in 2020 and subsequently relocated to the United States.

Their disagreements became increasingly public through a series of interviews, the couple's Netflix documentary and Harry's 2023 memoir, Spare. The book included deeply personal accounts of disagreements with William and offered Harry's perspective on the tensions within the family.

In an interview with GQ published on October 20, 2026, the Duke of Sussex spoke about his complicated relationships with his father and brother and expressed his interest in reconciling with them.

Sussexes' Financial Future Draws Attention Amid Harry's Return to Britain

The Closer report also raises questions about the financial pressures facing Harry and Meghan as they pursue an independent life outside the working monarchy.

Since stepping away from royal duties, the couple have developed commercial and media ventures while maintaining their private commitments and household expenses.

However, the source claimed Prince Harry was feeling financially less secure than other members of the Royal Family, despite recognising his privileged position. The author of Spare was reportedly facing pressure to generate income while maintaining the Sussexes' lifestyle. The reported financial circumstances remain unverified.

Harry and Meghan returned to Britain with their children in August 2026, renewing interest in his relationship with King Charles. However, their relocation does not mean they have resumed working royal duties, and their commercial activities remain separate from the monarchy.

There is also no established evidence that financial considerations are driving Harry's desire to reconcile with his family.

Neither Harry nor Meghan has publicly confirmed the reported inheritance concerns. The central allegation remains based on an unnamed source, and it is unclear whether the issue has ever been raised in discussions between Harry and his father.