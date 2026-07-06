The modern narrative of wealth often fixates on the daily grind. We are told that financial freedom is the result of relentless toil, high-stakes trading, and constant market monitoring. Yet, American author and entrepreneur Cody Berman has built a substantial fortune by doing the exact opposite.

Berman reached financial independence before his 30th birthday. He did so by embracing a method he describes as a lazy strategy. His approach relies on automation rather than willpower. It serves as a stark reminder that stepping back from the controls can sometimes move you further forward.

The Power of the Financial Gap

Berman achieved early retirement through a simple, disciplined formula. He kept his expenses below his income and invested the surplus. He dedicated his early 20s to various side hustles and digital ventures, effectively widening the gap between what he earned and what he spent.

By 2021, just before he turned 26, the strategy began to yield significant results. Berman had amassed $500,000 in the stock market. He also held 13 rental units that produced $3,700 in monthly cash flow. His digital products business brought in more than $10,000 each month. Verified financial records from Vanguard, Schwab, and Empower confirm his net worth has now crossed the 1 million dollar mark.

Wealth on Autopilot

The cornerstone of Berman's financial success is the low-cost index fund. This approach is a staple for many in the Financial Independence, Retire Early movement.

Instead of attempting to pick individual companies or predicting market movements, index fund investors buy into the broader economy. Berman describes this as a lazy way to invest, but one that is highly effective. The system removes the temptation to gamble on individual stocks.

Berman cites the famous wager made by Warren Buffett against a group of hedge funds to support his approach. The billionaire investor bet that an S&P 500 index fund would outperform a collection of actively managed funds over a decade. Buffett won that bet.

Berman also highlights anecdotes from the investment firm Fidelity, which suggest that some of the best-performing accounts belonged to investors who had simply forgotten about them. Frequent tinkering often destroys potential returns.

Systems Over Willpower

Berman describes himself as a systems guy. He automates his finances, moving a fixed amount of money from his bank account into specific funds every month. This setup removes human emotion from the equation. He maintains that systems beat willpower every single time.

Since leaving traditional employment early, Berman has prioritised tax-advantaged accounts in the US. He maxes out his contributions to accounts such as the IRA, solo 401k, and Health Savings Accounts each year. Any remaining cash is directed into taxable brokerage accounts or property.

Shifting Property Strategies

Real estate played a pivotal role in Berman's early journey. He started with house hacking to eliminate his own accommodation costs. Between late 2020 and mid-2021, Berman and his wife acquired 11 rental units. They invested roughly $200,000 in down payments. The properties generated enough cash flow to cover a significant portion of their daily living costs.

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Property provided a consistent stream of monthly income. Stock investments do not offer the same immediate liquidity unless the investor sells their holdings. However, managing traditional rentals demands significant time and effort. Maintenance issues and tenant management can drain an investor's energy.

To maintain his hands-off philosophy, Berman is now shifting his focus toward real estate syndications. This strategy allows investors to participate in large property deals without managing the buildings personally. He describes this approach as owning rental properties without the operational burden. Whether dealing with stocks or property, Berman seeks investments that compound in the background while he focuses his energy elsewhere.