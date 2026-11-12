Jockey Tom O'Brien has died aged 39 following a long battle with cancer, prompting tributes from across the British and Irish horse racing communities.

The Irishman passed away surrounded by his loved ones, the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) confirmed. He leaves behind his wife, Hayley, and their two young sons, Toby and Archie.

O'Brien rode 1,077 winners during his career before retiring from race riding in April 2023.

More Than 1,000 Winners in Distinguished Career

According to The Independent, O'Brien was the nephew of renowned trainer Aidan O'Brien and spent most of his professional career at Philip Hobbs' Minehead stable in Somerset, which he joined as a teenager.

Before moving to Britain in 2004, O'Brien worked at Ballydoyle, his uncle Aidan O'Brien's training operation in Ireland.

He reached 1,000 career winners in August 2021, eventually finishing with 1,076 victories in Britain and one in Ireland.

His achievements included two Cheltenham Festival victories and two Welsh Grand National titles.

In 2009, O'Brien partnered Dream Alliance to victory in the Welsh Grand National at Chepstow. The horse's remarkable story later inspired the feature film Dream Horse.

He secured another Welsh Grand National triumph in 2018 aboard Elegant Escape.

His Cheltenham Festival victories came aboard Silk Affair in the 2009 Fred Winter Juvenile Hurdle and Third Wind in the 2022 Pertemps Final.

O'Brien also enjoyed success with Hobbs-trained Thyme Hill, winning the Liverpool Hurdle in 2021 and the Kauto Star Novices' Chase in 2022.

He spent much of his career as second jockey to four-time champion Richard Johnson before becoming Hobbs' stable jockey following Johnson's retirement in 2021.

Everyone at the BHA and across British and Irish racing is mourning the devastating loss of our friend and colleague Tom O’Brien.



Our thoughts are with those closest to Tom, especially his wife Hayley, their two young sons and their family.



He will be hugely missed and his loss… pic.twitter.com/5ggzWGFHJg — British Horseracing Authority (@BHAHorseracing) November 11, 2026

Richard Johnson Remembers a 'Great Friend'

Johnson has paid tribute to O'Brien, describing him as an 'all-round great person' and a close friend.

Speaking to the Press Association, Johnson said O'Brien had been ill for some time but that his death remained difficult to comprehend.

'Tom had been ill for quite a while now, but again it doesn't feel real and I feel very sorry for Hayley and his two little boys,' he said.

Johnson recalled their years working together at Hobbs' stable, highlighting O'Brien's friendly personality and the positive impression he made on colleagues.

'He left a positive mark on all of us. I spent a long time riding with him at Philip Hobbs' and we never had a cross word,' he added.

Johnson also said O'Brien would be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.

Philip Hobbs Pays Tribute to Talented Jockey

Hobbs, who trained O'Brien for most of his career, remembered how the jockey arrived at his Minehead stable from Ireland without having ridden in a competitive race.

'It soon became obvious he was pretty talented and he was with us from the start of his career until the end,' Hobbs told the Press Association.

He described O'Brien as reliable and a very good person, adding that they had remained in contact following his retirement.

Hobbs also revealed that O'Brien had visited his stable about three weeks before his death.

'There's lots of good memories and there were lots of winners,' he said.

BHA Remembers Jockey's Contribution to Racing

After retiring from race riding in 2023, O'Brien joined the BHA's stewarding team, continuing his involvement in the sport.

BHA chief executive Brant Dunshea praised his race-reading ability and sound decision-making, saying he had quickly become a valued member of the organisation.

In an official statement, Dunshea confirmed that O'Brien had died surrounded by loved ones following his battle with cancer.

'Tom was held in the highest esteem and meant so much to so many people across our sport, who benefited from his kindness and loyal friendship,' he said.

Dunshea added that O'Brien's second career with the BHA had been cut short by his illness. Despite his condition, he remained helpful and willing to offer advice and guidance to colleagues.

The BHA also pledged to support O'Brien's family and members of the racing community following his death.